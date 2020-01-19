NFL Playoffs 2020: AFC and NFC Championship bracket, schedule, times, TV channels, watch online, odds, results
All the information you need to know for the conference championship games and Super Bowl LIV
This Sunday, we will learn which two teams will represent the AFC and NFC conferences in Super Bowl LIV. It's been an incredible postseason thus far, as two wild-card matchups required overtime, one team overcame a 24-point second-quarter deficit in the divisional round to acquire a 28-24 halftime lead and a No. 6 seed is still alive in the postseason.
It's the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs that are up first on Sunday afternoon, and they will throw down in an extremely cold Arrowhead Stadium. Having to tackle a 250-pound Derrick Henry in this kind of weather does not sound fun, and he's been the unquestioned playoff MVP up to this point. On the other side, Patrick Mahomes proved he's arguably the best quarterback remaining in the postseason, as he threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns against the Houston Texans last week. The secondary is not a strong suit for the Titans, so it will be interesting to see which offensive attack can claim victory -- the dominant run game? Or KC's potent passing attack?
As for the NFC side of things, the Green Bay Packers travel out west to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan's squad had no problem with the Minnesota Vikings last week, as their incredible defense took over the game. Aaron Rodgers has a personal vendetta against the 49ers for passing on him in the 2005 NFL Draft, however, so you know he has his sights set on a big performance this Sunday. There's nothing more he could want in the world than to keep his personal rival out of the Super Bowl.
Here's everything else you need to know for the 2020 conference championship games, and everything we know about Super Bowl LIV.
Playoff bracket
How to watch AFC Championship: Titans at Chiefs
Date: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
TV: CBS
Odds: Chiefs -7.5, according to SportsLine
Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in the AFC Championship Game and the NFC Championship? And which strong picks against the spread should you lock in? Visit SportsLine now to see their championship round cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated picks.
How to watch NFC Championship: Packers at 49ers
Date: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
TV: Fox
Odds: 49ers -7.5, according to SportsLine
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
How to Watch Super Bowl LIV
Date: Feb. 2, 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
TV: Fox
Who will sing the national anthem?
Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.
In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.
Who will perform at halftime?
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."
You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
"America the Beautiful''
The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.
NFL Playoff Schedule
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 11
Vikings 10, 49ers 27
Titans 28, Ravens 12
Sunday, Jan. 12
Texans 31, Chiefs 51
Seahawks 23, Packers 28
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 4
Bills 19, Texans 22 (OT)
Titans 20, Patriots 13
Sunday, Jan. 5
