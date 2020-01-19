NFL Playoffs 2020: AFC and NFC Championship bracket, schedule, TV channels, times, watch online, odds, results

The NFC and AFC Championship games are on tap for Sunday and it's official -- two new franchises will be representing each respective conference in the Super Bowl. After a wild divisional round weekend that included one team coming back from a 24-point second-quarter deficit and another completing arguably the biggest divisional-round upset in the last decade, it's anyone's guess what kind of craziness is in store for today in Kansas City and San Francisco.

What we can expect from the AFC is a clash between a Chiefs team that can pour on points faster than any other remaining team -- as evidenced by their divisional round comeback over the Texans -- against a Titans team that has a little bit of a 2007 New York Giants feel to them. The Titans enter the game as 7.5-point underdogs heading into Friday.

It's a similar story in the NFC -- although the Packers didn't play on Wild-Card Weekend, they come into their matchup as 7.5-point underdogs against the 49ers. Earlier this season, the 49ers defeated the Packers handily.

Here's everything else you need to know for the 2020 conference championship games, and everything we know about Super Bowl LIV.

Playoff bracket

Here's what the bracket looks like heading into the divisional round. CBSSports.com

How to watch AFC Championship: Titans at Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

TV: CBS

Odds: Chiefs -7.5, according to SportsLine

Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access

How to watch NFC Championship: Packers at 49ers

Date: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

TV: Fox

Odds: 49ers -7.5, according to SportsLine

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to Watch Super Bowl LIV

Date: Feb. 2, 2020

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

TV: Fox

Who will sing the national anthem?

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LIV. Lovato is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actress, advocate, philanthropist and business woman. According to the NFL's press release, within hours of the release of Lovato's fifth studio album, CONFIDENT, "Cool for the Summer" trended worldwide and hit #1 on iTunes in 37 countries.

In addition, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Christine Sun Kim, internationally renowned sound artist and performer, will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language.

Who will perform at halftime?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.

"America the Beautiful''

The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 11

Vikings 10, 49ers 27

Titans 28, Ravens 12

Sunday, Jan. 12

Texans 31, Chiefs 51

Seahawks 23, Packers 28

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bills 19, Texans 22 (OT)

Titans 20, Patriots 13

Sunday, Jan. 5

Vikings 26, Saints 20 (OT)

Seahawks 17, Eagles 9