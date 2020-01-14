NFL Playoffs 2020: NFC, AFC Championship bracket, schedule, times, TV channels, streaming, odds and results
All the information you need to know for the conference championship games and Super Bowl LIV
The 2020 NFL postseason is now halfway over, but don't fret, because the second half of the playoffs is likely to be even more exciting than the first. None of the four remaining teams in contention played in last year's Super Bowl and only one of those teams -- the Kansas City Chiefs -- were featured in last year's championship weekend. No matter what, we will be getting new blood at the quarterback position -- representing the AFC -- for the first time since 2003.
The Chiefs' narrative -- overcoming a 24-point second-quarter deficit in the divisional round only to outscore the Texans by a 44-point margin the rest of the game -- is a strong one. It's not the best narrative though for this weekend's slate of games. That one belongs to their opponent -- the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans. They are the only team still alive from Wild-Card weekend.
In the NFC, it's a classic battle between two of the NFL's most storied franchises -- the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.
Here's everything you need to know for the 2020 conference championship games, and everything we know about Super Bowl LIV.
How to watch AFC Championship: Titans at Chiefs
Date: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
TV: CBS
Odds: Chiefs -7.5, according to SportsLine
Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
How to watch NFC Championship: Packers at 49ers
Date: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
TV: Fox
Odds: 49ers -7.5, according to SportsLine
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
How to Watch Super Bowl LIV
Date: Feb. 2, 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
TV: Fox
Who will sing the national anthem?
The singer of the national anthem has yet to be announced.
Who will perform at halftime?
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."
You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
"America the Beautiful''
The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.
NFL Playoff Schedule
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 11
Vikings 10, 49ers 27
Titans 28, Ravens 12
Sunday, Jan. 12
Texans 31, Chiefs 51
Seahawks 23, Packers 28
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 4
Bills 19, Texans 22 (OT)
Titans 20, Patriots 13
Sunday, Jan. 5
Vikings 26, Saints 20 (OT)
Seahawks 17, Eagles 9
