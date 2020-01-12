NFL Playoffs 2020: Packers vs. Seahawks odds, picks, bracket predictions from dialed-in expert who's 34-6

The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson will try to end their run of misery in Green Bay on Sunday when they square off with the Green Bay Packers in an NFC divisional round playoff game at Lambeau Field. The Seahawks have lost eight straight games at Lambeau and have not won there since 1999. That losing streak includes three losses with Wilson, a former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback, at the helm. But this season Seattle (12-5) is 8-1 on the road. In addition, the team is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games as a road underdog.

Meanwhile, the Packers (13-3) have gone 7-1 at home this season. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Seahawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Packers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's resident Green Bay expert, R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for three years. Since Jan. 1, 2017, the CBS Sports NFL editor and expert has returned $2,193 to $100 bettors on his NFL picks against the spread.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament -- the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest -- twice in the past five years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Packers. In fact, he is an amazing 34-6 on his last 40 against-the-spread picks involving Green Bay, including the last five. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has dialed in on Packers vs. Seahawks in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2020 and released another confident against-the-spread pick. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Seahawks vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Seahawks spread: Green Bay -4.5

Packers vs. Seahawks over-under: 45.5 points

Packers vs. Seahawks money line: Green Bay -207, Seattle +174

GB: LB Blake Martinez set the single-season franchise record in tackles (203)

SEA: QB Russell Wilson ranked No. 3 in the NFL in touchdown passes (31)

Why the Packers can cover

White knows that Za'Darius Smith has been a pass-rushing demon this season. The 6-foot-4, 272-pound edge rusher led the NFL in total pressures, pressure rate and quarterback knockdowns. In addition, his 13.5 sacks are tied for fifth most in team history and are the most by a Packer since 2010.

White also has taken into account that the Packers are playing arguably their best ball of the season. The team has won five straight games, including a convincing 23-10 win at Minnesota in a key NFC North matchup in Week 16. The average score over the last five games has been 24-14.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Opponents have had success running the ball against Green Bay this season. The Packers allowed 120.1 rushing yards per game during the regular season, which was the 10th most in the league. Even the Los Angeles Chargers, who had the fifth-worst rushing offense in the NFL, ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay. That bodes well for a Seattle offense that ranked fourth in the league in rushing, averaging 137.5 yards per game.

In addition, Seahawks defensive back Bradley McDougald is coming off the best game of his career. In the wild card victory over Philadelphia, the 29-year-old safety led the team with 11 tackles, including two for loss and a sack of Carson Wentz. He also was responsible for covering tight end Zach Ertz, who had just two catches for 44 yards, neither of which came against McDougald.

How to make Packers vs. Seahawks picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Packers vs. Seahawks? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Packers spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the top NFL expert who's a whopping 34-6 on Green Bay games, and find out.