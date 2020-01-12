NFL Playoffs 2020: Packers vs. Seahawks odds, picks, bracket predictions from NFL expert who's 34-6

The Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks resume their playoff rivalry on Sunday when they collide in an NFC divisional round playoff game at Lambeau Field. The Packers (13-3) and Seahawks (12-5) have previously met three times in the postseason, with Green Bay holding a 2-1 edge. The Packers averaged 345.5 yards per game on offense during the regular season, while Seattle's defense gave up an average of 381.6 yards per game, the seventh-worst mark in the NFL.

Packers vs. Seahawks spread: Green Bay -4.5

Packers vs. Seahawks over-under: 45.5 points

Packers vs. Seahawks money line: Green Bay -211, Seattle +176

GB: LB Blake Martinez set the single-season franchise record in tackles (203)

SEA: QB Russell Wilson ranked No. 3 in the NFL in touchdown passes (31)

Why the Packers can cover

White knows that the expected cold weather favors the Packers' Aaron Rodgers over Russell Wilson. In games 32 degrees or colder, Rodgers is 24-7 and has thrown 66 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. On the other hand, Wilson is 1-2 and has thrown four touchdowns against six interceptions in such games.

White has also taken into account that Green Bay running back Aaron Jones is in the midst of a breakout season. The third-year back had 1,558 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns during the regular season. When he last faced the Seahawks, in November 2018, Jones had 103 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns. He is set up to have a good game against a Seattle defense that was 11th-worst in the league against the run, allowing 117.7 yards per game.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Opponents have had success running the ball against Green Bay this season. The Packers allowed 120.1 rushing yards per game during the regular season, which was the 10th most in the league. Even the Los Angeles Chargers, who had the fifth-worst rushing offense in the NFL, ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay. That bodes well for a Seattle offense that ranked fourth in the league in rushing, averaging 137.5 yards per game.

In addition, Seahawks defensive back Bradley McDougald is coming off the best game of his career. In the wild card victory over Philadelphia, the 29-year-old safety led the team with 11 tackles, including two for loss and a sack of Carson Wentz. He also was responsible for covering tight end Zach Ertz, who had just two catches for 44 yards, neither of which came against McDougald.

