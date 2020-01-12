NFL Playoffs 2020: Packers vs. Seahawks odds, picks, bracket predictions from proven expert who's 34-6

Packers coach Matt LaFleur makes his postseason debut on Sunday when he leads his Green Bay Packers into an NFC divisional round playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. The 40-year-old LaFleur, who served as an assistant coach for five NFL teams, is in his first season as a head coach. He directed the Packers to a 13-3 record and the No. 2 seed in the NFC this season. LaFleur will match wits with 68-year-old Pete Carroll, who is 10-6 in the NFL Playoffs since taking over as Seattle's coach in 2010.

Packers vs. Seahawks spread: Green Bay -4.5

Packers vs. Seahawks over-under: 45 points

Packers vs. Seahawks money line: Green Bay -208, Seattle +174

GB: LB Blake Martinez set the single-season franchise record in tackles (203)

SEA: QB Russell Wilson ranked No. 3 in the NFL in touchdown passes (31)

Why the Packers can cover

White knows that Za'Darius Smith has been a pass-rushing demon this season. The 6-foot-4, 272-pound edge rusher led the NFL in total pressures, pressure rate and quarterback knockdowns. In addition, his 13.5 sacks are tied for fifth most in team history and are the most by a Packer since 2010.

White also has taken into account that the Packers are playing arguably their best ball of the season. The team has won five straight games, including a convincing 23-10 win at Minnesota in a key NFC North matchup in Week 16. The average score over the last five games has been 24-14.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle's defense is coming off one of its best performances of the season. The Seahawks made a season-high seven sacks and limited Philadelphia to 282 total yards in a 17-9 wild card win. The nine points allowed tied the fewest allowed by Seattle this season, while the 282 yards were the third-fewest given up.

Like the Seahawks' defense, receiver DK Metcalf is coming off a breakout effort. The 6-foot-4, 229-pound rookie receiver from Ole Miss had seven receptions for 160 yards and added a back-breaking touchdown in the win over the Eagles. The receptions and yards were season-highs.

