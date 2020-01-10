NFL Playoffs 2020: Packers vs. Seahawks odds, picks, bracket predictions from top expert who's 34-6

The Green Bay Packers will attempt to reach the NFC championship game for the third time in six seasons when they host the Seattle Seahawks in a NFC divisional round game on Sunday. The Packers (13-3) reached the conference title game in the 2014 and 2016 seasons, losing to Seattle and Atlanta, respectively. They're appearing in their first playoff game since the 2016 season.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks (12-5) are looking to reach the NFC title game for the first time since the 2014 season and are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games as a road underdog. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Seahawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47 after opening at 46. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Packers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's resident Green Bay expert, R.J. White.

Packers vs. Seahawks spread: Green Bay -4.5

Packers vs. Seahawks over-under: 47 points

Packers vs. Seahawks money line: Green Bay -215, Seattle +179

GB: LB Blake Martinez set the single-season franchise record in tackles (203)

SEA: QB Russell Wilson ranked No. 3 in the NFL in touchdown passes (31)

Why the Packers can cover

White knows Green Bay running back Aaron Jones is in the midst of a breakout season. The third-year vet had 1,558 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns during the regular season. When he last faced the Seahawks in November 2018, Jones had 103 all-purpose yards and scored twice. He is set up to have a strong game against a Seattle defense that was the 11th-worst in the league against the run, allowing 117.7 yards per game.

In addition, White has factored in that the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson have struggled in Green Bay. Wilson-led Seattle teams are 0-3 at Lambeau Field and have been outscored 82-36. In those three losses, he completed just 57.3 percent of his passes, threw three touchdowns against six interceptions, averaged 6.3 yards per pass attempt, and earned a passer rating of just 60.4.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Even so, Green Bay is no guarantee to cover the Packers vs. Seahawks spread in the NFL Playoffs 2020. White also knows that Russell Wilson is having arguably his best season. His touchdown-to-interception ratio of 31-to-5 during the regular season was the best of his eight years in the NFL. In addition, his 66.1 completion percentage and 4,110 passing yards were the second best of his career.

White also has factored in that Seattle has been stellar on the road this season. The Seahawks have gone 8-1 away from Seattle, including a 6-0 record outside of the Pacific time zone. The average score in the Seahawks' nine road games has been 24-20.

