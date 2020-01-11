NFL Playoffs 2020: Ravens vs. Titans odds, spread, picks, bracket predictions from expert on 9-1 run

For the fourth time in their history, the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will square off in the NFL postseason as they meet in an AFC divisional round game on Saturday night in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The Ravens have won two of the previous three playoff matchups. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens are the conference's top seed for the first time in team history as they finished with an NFL-best 14-2 regular-season record and haven't lost a game since late September. With a win, they would host the No. 2 Chiefs or No. 4 Texans in the AFC title game.

A Tennessee upset would send the Titans to either Kansas City or Houston next Sunday. Baltimore is 3-1-1 against the spread in the past five meetings vs. Tennessee and the home side is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Titans odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5.

Ravens vs. Titans spread: Baltimore -9.5

Ravens vs. Titans over-under: 47.5 points

Ravens vs. Titans moneyline: Baltimore -443, Tennessee +343

TEN: Titans are 6-1-1 ATS in their past eight vs. AFC teams

BAL: Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their past five Saturday games

Why the Ravens can cover

Tierney knows the last time the Ravens faced the Titans it was an embarrassment for Tennessee. That was Week 6 of the 2018 regular season in Nashville and Baltimore rolled to a 21-0 victory. The Ravens set a team record with 11 quarterback sacks -- Marcus Mariota was the Titans' starting signal-caller then -- and outgained the Titans 361-106 while punting just once. The 2019 Ravens are a much better team than the 2018 group as Lamar Jackson has clearly upgraded the quarterback spot over Joe Flacco.

Jackson is likely going to win NFL MVP honors and he set the league single-season rushing record for a quarterback. Tailback Mark Ingram was a top free-agent offseason acquisition and also topped 1,000 yards on the ground. He's expected to play Saturday despite dealing with a calf injury. Baltimore led the NFL with 3,296 rushing yards in 2019, the most in league history. This team is well-rested and healthy after not just having a bye last weekend but also sitting many starters in a meaningless Week 17 game. The Ravens are on a seven-game ATS winning streak against AFC foes.

Why the Titans can cover

Even so, Baltimore is no guarantee to cover the Titans vs. Ravens spread in the NFL Playoffs 2020. The Titans were one of three road teams to win on Wild-Card Weekend. And while it's very tough to win in Baltimore, Tennessee will not lack confidence after going to New England and potentially ending the top dynasty in league history with a 20-13 upset. Tennessee's run defense will need to be up to the task to slow the Ravens' rushing attack, but the Titans were stout against the run last week, allowing just 98 yards.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has arguably the toughest running back in the NFL to bring down in Henry, as the former Heisman Trophy winner is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound tank. New England was the top-ranked overall defense in the league during the regular season, but was gashed for 182 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries by Henry. Those were the most rushing yards allowed by a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team in the postseason. Henry can help the Titans chew clock and keep Jackson off the field. Plus, the Titans have covered six of their past eight games overall.

How to make Ravens vs. Titans picks

