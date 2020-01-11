NFL Playoffs 2020: Ravens vs. Titans odds, spread, picks, bracket predictions from proven expert who's 9-1

The Baltimore Ravens finished the regular season with a team-record 14 victories, most in the league, and concluded it on a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Most of those wins were not even close. None of that matters if the Ravens are upset at home Saturday night in the divisional round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs by the No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Either the No. 2 Chiefs or No. 4 Texans await the winner. Baltimore has won two Super Bowls this century, but it's the first time it is the conference's No. 1 seed.

Tennessee is one of three teams remaining to never win a Super Bowl, joining Houston and Minnesota. Baltimore is 3-1-1 against the spread in the past five meetings vs. Tennessee and the home side is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Titans picks, see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney, given the success he's had picking Baltimore games.

No one knows football like Tierney. The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016. He is 9-1 in his last 10 Baltimore NFL picks against the spread, and he's also SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert after going 3-1 on Wild-Card weekend. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now Tierney has dialed in on Ravens vs. Titans in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2020 and released another confident against-the-spread pick. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Titans vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Titans spread: Baltimore -9.5

Ravens vs. Titans over-under: 47.5 points

Ravens vs. Titans moneyline: Baltimore -443, Tennessee +343

TEN: Titans are 6-1-1 ATS in their past eight vs. AFC teams

BAL: Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their past five Saturday games

Why the Ravens can cover

Tierney has considered that the Ravens are riding an NFL-best and franchise-record 12-game winning streak, taking those by an average of nearly 18 points per game on the way to a 14-2 overall record. They haven't lost since late September in a puzzling home result against Cleveland. Baltimore should be 100 percent healthy for Saturday's game because the Ravens had a first-round bye and sat most starters in Week 17 because they had the AFC's top seed locked up.

While the Titans have the NFL's rushing leader in Derrick Henry, Baltimore had the NFL's No. 5-ranked run defense, allowing just 93.4 yards per game. The team has two good run stuffers up front in tackles Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce. The Ravens also have the clear advantage at quarterback in Lamar Jackson, the presumptive NFL MVP, against Ryan Tannehill. Baltimore is 8-2 straight up and 7-3 ATS in its past 10 games as a playoff favorite.

Why the Titans can cover

Even so, Baltimore is no guarantee to cover the Titans vs. Ravens spread in the NFL Playoffs 2020. The Titans were one of three road teams to win on Wild-Card Weekend. And while it's very tough to win in Baltimore, Tennessee will not lack confidence after going to New England and potentially ending the top dynasty in league history with a 20-13 upset. Tennessee's run defense will need to be up to the task to slow the Ravens' rushing attack, but the Titans were stout against the run last week, allowing just 98 yards.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has arguably the toughest running back in the NFL to bring down in Henry, as the former Heisman Trophy winner is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound tank. New England was the top-ranked overall defense in the league during the regular season, but was gashed for 182 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries by Henry. Those were the most rushing yards allowed by a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team in the postseason. Henry can help the Titans chew clock and keep Jackson off the field. Plus, the Titans have covered six of their past eight games overall.

How to make Ravens vs. Titans picks

We can tell you Tierney is leaning under, but he also says a critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Titans vs. Ravens in the NFL Playoffs 2020? And what critical x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Titans spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the expert who's 9-1 on picks involving Baltimore.