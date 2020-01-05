NFL Playoffs 2020: Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, Wild Card picks, top predictions from expert who's 58-31

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the third straight season when they host the Seattle Seahawks in a NFC wild card playoff game on Sunday. Two seasons ago, the Eagles won three playoff games, culminating in a Super Bowl win over New England. Last year, they beat Chicago, but lost to New Orleans in the divisional round. They are 5-0 against the spread in their last five postseason games entering the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks (11-5) are looking to reach the divisional round for the first time since the 2016 season, and kickoff is at 4:40 p.m. ET. The game is a pick'em in the latest Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, which means neither team is favored, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Eagles vs. Seahawks picks, you need to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

Seahawks vs. Eagles spread: Pick'em

Seahawks vs. Eagles over-under: 45 points

Seahawks vs. Eagles money line: Seattle -110, Philadelphia -110

SEA: QB Russell Wilson ranked No. 3 in touchdown passes (31)

PHI: Defense allowed 90.1 rushing yards per game, third-best in the league

Why the Seahawks can cover

Tierney knows Seattle is facing a Philly team that has been decimated by injuries. The latest casualty is Eagles starting right guard Brandon Brooks, who will miss the rest of the season with a separated shoulder. Defensive lineman Daeshon Hall also is gone for the year after incurring an ACL injury on the final play of last week's game. In addition, running back Miles Sanders (ankle), offensive lineman Lane Johnson (ankle), tight end Zach Ertz (ribs/back) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) are all impact players who are dealing with injuries that could keep them out or hamper their effectiveness.

In addition, Tierney has factored in that the Seahawks have played well in the Eastern time zone this season. They went 5-0 on the road there, including a 17-9 victory at Philadelphia on Nov. 24. The average score in those five games was 27-21.

Why the Eagles can cover

But just because Seattle may have the edge on paper does not guarantee it will cover the Eagles vs. Seahawks spread. The screen game has been key during Philadelphia's four-game winning streak. The team's running backs and tight ends have combined for 32 plays of 20 yards or more, the most of any team in the league, and screens have been a central part of that. That bodes well going against a Seattle defense that, according to Sportradar, allowed more yards on running back and tight end screens than any defense during the regular season.

In addition, pass protection has been an issue for Seattle. The Seahawks are starting a backup left tackle in George Fant and a backup center in Joey Hunt, which has contributed to Wilson being pressured 28.2 percent of the time, which ranked 31st in the league. In the first meeting between the teams, the Eagles had six sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

