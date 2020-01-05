NFL Playoffs 2020: Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, Wild Card picks, top predictions from proven expert who's 58-31

The Seattle Seahawks will try to rebound from a late-season slide when they square off with the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Seahawks (11-5) were in the hunt for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs after Week 15, but consecutive home losses to Arizona and San Francisco dropped Seattle to the No. 5 seed. The Seahawks haven't lost three straight games in a single season since 2011.

Meanwhile, the Eagles (9-7) ended the regular season with four straight victories to win the NFC East. They are 5-0 against the spread in their last five playoff games, and kickoff is at 4:40 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a one-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Eagles vs. Seahawks picks or NFL Playoff predictions, you need to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

No one knows football like Tierney. The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016. He is 58-31 on his last 89 NFL picks for a profit of $2,391 to $100 bettors and is coming off a Week 17 in which he went 8-3 against the spread. He's SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert this season, and anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has zeroed in on Seahawks vs. Eagles in the 2020 NFL Playoffs and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. You can see it at SportsLine. Here are several NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -1

Seahawks vs. Eagles over-under: 45 points

Seahawks vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -110, Seattle -104

SEA: QB Russell Wilson ranked No. 3 in touchdown passes (31)

PHI: Defense allowed 90.1 rushing yards per game, third-best in the league

Why the Seahawks can cover

Tierney knows Seattle is facing a Philly team that has been decimated by injuries. The latest casualty is Eagles starting right guard Brandon Brooks, who will miss the rest of the season with a separated shoulder. Defensive lineman Daeshon Hall also is gone for the year after incurring an ACL injury on the final play of last week's game. In addition, running back Miles Sanders (ankle), offensive lineman Lane Johnson (ankle), tight end Zach Ertz (ribs/back) and running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) are all impact players who are dealing with injuries that could keep them out or hamper their effectiveness.

In addition, Tierney has factored in that the Seahawks have played well in the Eastern time zone this season. They went 5-0 on the road there, including a 17-9 victory at Philadelphia on Nov. 24. The average score in those five games was 27-21.

Why the Eagles can cover

But just because Seattle may have the edge on paper does not guarantee it will cover the Eagles vs. Seahawks spread. Quarterback Carson Wentz finished the year playing arguably his best ball of the season. During the Eagles' four-game winning streak, he completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 1,199 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. Over that time, his passer rating (100.8) ranks eighth in the NFL.

In addition, the Eagles have one of the best run defenses in the league. They are allowing just 90.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the NFL. That bodes well facing a Seattle offense that was forced to sign running back Marshawn Lynch off the street as an emergency fill-in because of injuries at the position.

How to make Seahawks vs. Eagles picks

We can tell you Tierney is leaning under, but his much stronger play is on the spread.

Who wins Eagles vs. Seahawks in the NFL Playoffs 2020?