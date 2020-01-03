NFL Playoffs 2020: Texans vs. Bills odds, Wild Card picks, predictions from expert who's 8-3

The 2020 NFL Playoffs kick off on Saturday afternoon with an intriguing Wild Card Round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans. The teams square off at NRG Stadium in Houston, with kickoff set for 4:35 p.m. ET. Houston is a 2.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 43.5 in the latest Texans vs. Bills odds. Before locking in any Bills vs. Texans picks or NFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Texans vs. Bills spread: Texans -2.5

Texans vs. Bills over-under: 43.5 points

Texans vs. Bills money line: Texans -146, Bills +124

BUF: Bills are 6-1-1 against the spread on the road

HOU: Texans are 1-3 ATS in last four playoff games

Why the Bills can cover

Tierney knows the Bills have been tough on the road this season, compiling a 6-1-1 record against the spread behind a stout defense. Buffalo ranks as the No. 6 defense in the NFL, according to DVOA, and the Bills should be able to bank on a unit that could match up favorably against Houston's dynamic offense.

Buffalo also has a varied offense behind quarterback Josh Allen and a strong running game, allowing for optimism against a Texans' defense that rates as a below-average overall unit.

Why the Texans can cover

Still, Buffalo isn't assured of covering the Texans vs. Bills spread in the NFL Playoffs 2020 on Saturday. Tierney also realizes that the Texans have the best player on the field in quarterback Deshaun Watson. Not only is Watson a big-time threat through the air with more than 3,800 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, the former Clemson standout added 413 rushing yards and seven scores with his legs.

It won't be an easy day for the Texans' offense, but with the Bills struggling to generate consistent scoring, Houston's firepower could come in handy. Houston's defense should also get a jolt with defensive end J.J. Watt (pectoral) expected to be active for the first time since Week 8.

How to make Texans vs. Bills picks

