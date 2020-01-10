NFL Playoffs 2020: Texans vs. Chiefs odds, line, picks, bracket predictions from proven expert who's 18-7

The Kansas City Chiefs have won four straight AFC West titles, but have yet to reach a Super Bowl during that span. They begin another postseason quest on Sunday by hosting a Houston Texans club that is hoping to set a postseason milestone of its own. Kickoff comes at 3:05 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium. Houston (11-6) has never advanced past the divisional round, but has another chance to do so after beating the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

The Chiefs (12-4) saw their playoff run come to an end last year with a home loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game, but they can advance to another one by avenging a regular-season home loss to the Texans. Kansas City is a 9.5-point favorite, up two from the opener, and the over-under is 51 in the latest Texans vs. Chiefs odds. Before making any Chiefs vs. Texans picks, check out the NFL predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

Texans vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -9.5

Texans vs. Chiefs over-under: 51 points

Texans vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -450, Houston +350

HOU: Texans have covered five of their last seven games as a road underdog.

KC: Chiefs are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tierney knows the Chiefs will be motivated to get their revenge against Houston amid the highest stakes while positioning themselves to host the AFC title game for the second consecutive season.

In the first matchup, Kansas City was dealing with several injury issues. Receiver Sammy Watkins was out because of a hamstring, while fellow wideout Tyreek Hill returned to action for the first time since suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also was dealing with an ailing ankle.

Even so, the Chiefs built a 17-3 lead in the first quarter and also held a 24-23 edge heading into the fourth before Watson scored the game-winner on a one-yard run. Kansas City finished the season on a five-game winning streak, with all but one coming by double-figures. A 23-16 win at New England was the closest outcome in that span. The Chiefs finished with the fourth-ranked scoring offense at 28.4 points per game.

Why the Texans can cover

Still, Kansas City is far from assured of covering the Texans vs. Chiefs spread in the AFC playoff bracket against a Houston club that will be looking to reach the AFC title game for the first time in franchise history. In their Week 6 upset of Kansas City, the Texans used a run-based offense to eat the clock and limit possessions for the Chiefs' powerful offense. Houston had a two-to-one edge in time of possession and both clubs were limited to just 10 total drives. The Texans also used a nine-play drive to run the last five minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter after forcing the Chiefs to punt.

Carlos Hyde anchored a Houston rushing attack that piled up 192 yards, while the Chiefs were held to 52 yards on the ground. Hyde rushed 26 times for a season-high 116 yards and a touchdown. It was a memorable performance for Hyde, who signed with Kansas City in the off-season but was traded to Houston in the preseason.

How to make Texans vs. Chiefs picks

