NFL Playoffs 2020: Texans vs. Chiefs odds, line, picks, bracket predictions from top expert who's 18-7

Two of the top quarterbacks in football collide on Sunday as the Houston Texans meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff comes at 3:05 p.m. ET and the winner faces the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the reigning league MVP and would likely be in contention for the award again if a knee injury hadn't shortened his season by two games.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson is considered a serious contender for the award this season. He led the Texans (11-6) back from a two-touchdown deficit to beat the Chiefs, 31-24, in Week 6. He threw for a score and ran for two others, while Mahomes also threw for three touchdowns for the AFC West champion Chiefs (12-4) in the first meeting. Kansas City is a 9.5-point favorite after the line opened at 7.5, while the over-under is 51.5 in the latest Texans vs. Chiefs odds.

Texans vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -9.5

Texans vs. Chiefs over-under: 51.5 points

Texans vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -450, Houston +350

HOU: Texans have covered five of their last seven games as a road underdog.

KC: Chiefs are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tierney knows the Chiefs have one of the most explosive passing offenses in the league and should be able to exploit a Houston defense that struggles against aerial attacks. The Texans ranked No. 29 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (266.4) and No. 27 in passing touchdowns yielded with 33.

Kansas City boasts perhaps the most explosive wide receiver in the league in Tyreek Hill, who averages 14.8 yards per catch and has seven receiving touchdowns. Travis Kelce is widely considered the top tight end in the game and has a team-high 97 catches for 1,229 yards and five scores. The Chiefs have nine players with at least 12 receptions this season.

Why the Texans can cover

Still, Kansas City is far from assured of covering the Texans vs. Chiefs spread in the AFC playoff bracket against a Houston club that will be looking to reach the AFC title game for the first time in franchise history. In their Week 6 upset of Kansas City, the Texans used a run-based offense to eat the clock and limit possessions for the Chiefs' powerful offense. Houston had a two-to-one edge in time of possession and both clubs were limited to just 10 total drives. The Texans also used a nine-play drive to run the last five minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter after forcing the Chiefs to punt.

Carlos Hyde anchored a Houston rushing attack that piled up 192 yards, while the Chiefs were held to 52 yards on the ground. Hyde rushed 26 times for a season-high 116 yards and a touchdown. It was a memorable performance for Hyde, who signed with Kansas City in the off-season but was traded to Houston in the preseason.

