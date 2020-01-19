NFL Playoffs 2020: Titans offensive tackle Dennis Kelly makes history in AFC Championship Game against Chiefs
The Tennessee big man made some history in the AFC Championship
In the biggest game of their season, the Tennessee Titans looked to their biggest player at the goal line. Oh, were you expecting running back Derrick Henry? No, we're talking about offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, who was registered as an eligible receiver and hauled in a one-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill in the second quarter of their AFC Championship showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
After getting to the line, Kelly shed his defender, leaked into the end zone off of play action and Tannehill was able to loft it over the line to hit his big target for the score. This connection also made quite a bit of history. At 321 pounds, Kelly becomes the heaviest player to ever catch a touchdown in the playoffs.
Big players (literally) coming up clutch in the big moments. Gotta love it.
Per NFL Research, Kelly is also the first offensive lineman to score two touchdowns in a single season since 2000. He joins Ravens fullback/defensive lineman Patrick Ricard and Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp as the only players to weigh 300+ pounds to do so over that span.
That touchdown did give Tennessee a 17-7 lead over the Chiefs at Arrowhead, but Patrick Mahomes has since mounted a comeback that has Kansas City leading the Titans 21-17 heading into the halftime locker room. Now, they may need some more magic by Kelly and company to have a shot at advancing to Super Bowl LIV.
