NFL Playoffs 2020: Titans vs. Patriots odds, Wild Card picks, best predictions from expert who's 10-3
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Derrick Henry and the Titans.
The Tennessee Titans look to avenge their most recent playoff loss when they visit the New England Patriots on Saturday for an AFC Wild-Card matchup. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Tennessee (9-7) clinched the final postseason berth in the conference with a 35-14 road victory over AFC South champion Houston. New England (12-4) won its 11th consecutive AFC East title, but dropped to the No. 3 seed after suffering a 27-24 home loss to Miami in its final game before the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
The Patriots have won 12 of their last 14 postseason contests and advanced to the Super Bowl four times over the previous five years. New England is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Patriots odds, down one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before locking in any Patriots vs. Titans picks or AFC Wild Card predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's resident Titans expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.
A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Last year, he went 61-47 in the NFL, and this season, he posted a 54-35 record against the spread for a 61 percent cash rate that returned his followers nearly $1,550.
In addition, he has a particularly keen eye for the Titans. In his last 13 NFL picks involving Tennessee, Hartstein has been right 10 times, including the last four. Those who have consistently followed him are way up.
Now, Hartstein has locked in on Titans vs. Patriots from every angle and released a confident against-the-spread pick that is only available at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see it. Here are several NFL lines and trends for Patriots vs. Titans:
- Titans vs. Patriots spread: New England -4.5
- Titans vs. Patriots over-under: 45 points
- Titans vs. Patriots money line: New England -222, Tennessee +181
- NE: QB Tom Brady threw for over 4,000 yards for the 11th time in his career
- TEN: RB Derrick Henry tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns
Why the Patriots can cover
Hartstein knows that the Patriots set a number of franchise and league records despite ending the season in disappointing fashion. New England led the NFL with 225 total points allowed and 14.1 permitted per game, both of which were club-highs for a 16-game season.
The Patriots' defense gave up a franchise-low 20 touchdowns (seven rushing) and set the NFL record for a 16-game campaign by allowing only 47 third-down conversions. New England scored 420 points, totaling more than 400 for a league-record 13th consecutive year. The team also led the NFL with 25 interceptions and finished tied for seventh with 47 sacks.
Stephon Gilmore shared the league lead with a career-high six interceptions, while fellow cornerback J.C. Jackson and safety Devin McCourty were tied for fourth with five apiece.
Why the Titans can cover
The Titans had their most successful year on the road in over a decade, going 5-3 to finish above .500 away from home for the first time since posting a 6-2 record in 2008. Tennessee was able to light up the scoreboard, hitting 35 points on five occasions for just the third time in franchise history.
The team recorded 400 yards of total offense six times, its highest amount since also accomplishing the feat in six games during the 1991 season. The Titans scored 34 touchdowns in 45 trips to the red zone for a league-leading 75.6 percent success rate, the third-best mark in the NFL since 1991.
How to make optimal Titans vs. Patriots picks
Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning over, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.
Who wins Patriots vs. Titans in the AFC Wild-Card round? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Titans vs. Patriots spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the NFL expert who's 10-3 on picks involving Tennessee.
