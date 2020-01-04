NFL Playoffs 2020: Titans vs. Patriots odds, Wild Card picks, best predictions from expert who's 10-3

The Tennessee Titans look to avenge their most recent playoff loss when they visit the New England Patriots on Saturday for an AFC Wild-Card matchup. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Tennessee (9-7) clinched the final postseason berth in the conference with a 35-14 road victory over AFC South champion Houston. New England (12-4) won its 11th consecutive AFC East title, but dropped to the No. 3 seed after suffering a 27-24 home loss to Miami in its final game before the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

The Patriots have won 12 of their last 14 postseason contests and advanced to the Super Bowl four times over the previous five years. New England is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Patriots odds, down one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.

Titans vs. Patriots spread: New England -4.5

Titans vs. Patriots over-under: 45 points

Titans vs. Patriots money line: New England -222, Tennessee +181

NE: QB Tom Brady threw for over 4,000 yards for the 11th time in his career

TEN: RB Derrick Henry tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns

Why the Patriots can cover

Hartstein knows that the Patriots set a number of franchise and league records despite ending the season in disappointing fashion. New England led the NFL with 225 total points allowed and 14.1 permitted per game, both of which were club-highs for a 16-game season.

The Patriots' defense gave up a franchise-low 20 touchdowns (seven rushing) and set the NFL record for a 16-game campaign by allowing only 47 third-down conversions. New England scored 420 points, totaling more than 400 for a league-record 13th consecutive year. The team also led the NFL with 25 interceptions and finished tied for seventh with 47 sacks.

Stephon Gilmore shared the league lead with a career-high six interceptions, while fellow cornerback J.C. Jackson and safety Devin McCourty were tied for fourth with five apiece.

Why the Titans can cover

The Titans had their most successful year on the road in over a decade, going 5-3 to finish above .500 away from home for the first time since posting a 6-2 record in 2008. Tennessee was able to light up the scoreboard, hitting 35 points on five occasions for just the third time in franchise history.

The team recorded 400 yards of total offense six times, its highest amount since also accomplishing the feat in six games during the 1991 season. The Titans scored 34 touchdowns in 45 trips to the red zone for a league-leading 75.6 percent success rate, the third-best mark in the NFL since 1991.

