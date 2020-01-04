NFL Playoffs 2020: Titans vs. Patriots odds, Wild Card picks, optimal predictions from expert who's 10-3

The New England Patriots enter unfamiliar territory when they host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild-Card contest on Saturday night. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in the second game of the 2020 NFL Playoffs is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The AFC East-champion Patriots (12-4) are playing on Wild-Card weekend for the first time since the 2009 season after falling to Miami at home last Sunday. New England, which is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight home playoff games, is looking to eliminate Tennessee (9-7) for the second time in three years after posting a 35-14 victory in the 2017 Divisional round.

Tennessee has won only three of its nine playoff games since losing to the then-St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV. New England is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Patriots odds, off one from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before locking in any Patriots vs. Titans picks or AFC Wild Card predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's resident Titans expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Last year, he went 61-47 in the NFL, and this season, he posted a 54-35 record against the spread for a 61 percent cash rate that returned his followers nearly $1,550.

In addition, he has a particularly keen eye for the Titans. In his last 13 NFL picks involving Tennessee, Hartstein has been right 10 times, including the last four. Those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Here are several NFL lines and trends for Patriots vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Patriots spread: New England -4.5

Titans vs. Patriots over-under: 45 points

Titans vs. Patriots money line: New England -222, Tennessee +181

NE: QB Tom Brady threw for over 4,000 yards for the 11th time in his career

TEN: RB Derrick Henry tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns

Why the Patriots can cover

Hartstein knows the Patriots need an effective Julian Edelman in order in order to record their 13th victory in 15 postseason games. The MVP of Super Bowl LIII, Edelman has been battling knee and shoulder injuries, but still hit triple-digit receptions for the second time in his career after he finished the season with a team-high 100 catches. Edelman set a career-high with a team-best 1,117 receiving yards, marking the third time he has reached the 1,000-yard plateau, and also led New England with six touchdown receptions.

James White is a viable option out of the backfield for the Patriots. He needs two receiving touchdowns to tie Larry Garron (1960-68) for most by a running back in franchise history. White has five receiving total touchdowns in his last five games.

Why the Titans can cover

The Titans had their most successful year on the road in over a decade, going 5-3 to finish above .500 away from home for the first time since posting a 6-2 record in 2008. Tennessee was able to light up the scoreboard, hitting 35 points on five occasions for just the third time in franchise history.

The team recorded 400 yards of total offense six times, its highest amount since also accomplishing the feat in six games during the 1991 season. The Titans scored 34 touchdowns in 45 trips to the red zone for a league-leading 75.6 percent success rate, the third-best mark in the NFL since 1991.

How to make optimal Titans vs. Patriots picks

