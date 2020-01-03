NFL Playoffs 2020: Titans vs. Patriots odds, Wild Card picks, predictions from expert who's 10-3

The New England Patriots begin defense of their Super Bowl title when they host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild-Card game on Saturday night. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New England (12-4) will be playing in a Wild-Card contest for the first time since the 2009 season after suffering three losses in its final five regular-season games, including a 27-24 home setback against Miami last Sunday.

Tennessee (9-7) posted a 35-14 victory over AFC South champion Houston last Sunday to end a two-game skid and clinch its second Wild-Card berth in three years. The Titans recorded a road win over Kansas City in 2017 before falling to the Patriots in the Divisional playoffs. Still, New England is a five-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Patriots odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before locking in any Patriots vs. Titans picks or AFC Wild Card predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's resident Titans expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

Titans vs. Patriots spread: New England -5

Titans vs. Patriots over-under: 44.5 points

Titans vs. Patriots money line: New England -234, Tennessee +191

NE: QB Tom Brady threw for over 4,000 yards for the 11th time in his career

TEN: RB Derrick Henry tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns

Why the Patriots can cover

Hartstein knows that the Patriots claimed their 11th consecutive AFC East crown and 17th in 19 seasons. New England has won eight of its last nine playoff contests, with the only loss in that span coming against Philadelphia in Super Bowl LII.

And despite a sub-par effort versus the Dolphins, the Patriots were first in total defense (275.9 yards) and second against the pass (180.4). Brady amassed 4,057 passing yards to tie Philip Rivers for the third-most 4,000-yard seasons in NFL history. At the age of 42, the future Hall-of-Famer still proved durable and started all 16 games for the 16th time in his career, pulling even with Peyton Manning for second-most in league annals. Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes on Sunday to increase his career total to 541 and pass Manning for second place on the all-time list.

Why the Titans can cover

Despite its considerable postseason success, New England is no guarantee to cover the Patriots vs. Titans spread. That's because the Titans possess a rushing attack that ranked third in the league (138.9 yards) behind Henry, who gained 211 yards against the Texans last Sunday to win the rushing title with a career-high 1,540 despite missing Week 16 with a hamstring injury.

Tennessee's passing attack also has a gem in A.J. Brown, who led all NFL rookies with 1,051 receiving yards. The wide receiver out of Ole Miss finished just behind Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers (20.4 yards) for first in the league with an average of 20.2 yard per reception and was the first Titan with 1,000 receiving yards since tight end Delanie Walker (1,088) in 2015.

