NFL Playoffs 2020: Titans vs. Patriots odds, Wild Card picks, predictions from top expert who's 10-3

The AFC East-champion New England Patriots participate in Wild-Card weekend for the first time in a decade when they host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New England (12-4) dropped to the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff bracket after suffering a 27-24 home loss to Miami last Sunday. Tennessee (9-7) secured its second Wild-Card berth in three years after rolling past AFC South champion Houston, 35-14, on the road in its regular-season finale.

The Titans were defeated by the Patriots in the 2017 Divisional playoffs, but posted a home victory when the teams met during the 2018 season. New England is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Patriots odds after the line opened at 5.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before locking in any Patriots vs. Titans picks or AFC Wild Card predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's resident Titans expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.

Titans vs. Patriots spread: New England -4.5

Titans vs. Patriots over-under: 44.5 points

Titans vs. Patriots money line: New England -222, Tennessee +181

NE: QB Tom Brady threw for over 4,000 yards for the 11th time in his career

TEN: RB Derrick Henry tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns

Why the Patriots can cover

Hartstein knows that the Patriots set a number of franchise and league records despite ending the season in disappointing fashion. New England led the NFL with 225 total points allowed and 14.1 permitted per game, both of which were club-highs for a 16-game season.

The Patriots' defense gave up a franchise-low 20 touchdowns (seven rushing) and set the NFL record for a 16-game campaign by allowing only 47 third-down conversions. New England scored 420 points, totaling more than 400 for a league-record 13th consecutive year. The team also led the NFL with 25 interceptions and finished tied for seventh with 47 sacks.

Stephon Gilmore shared the league lead with a career-high six interceptions, while fellow cornerback J.C. Jackson and safety Devin McCourty were tied for fourth with five apiece.

Why the Titans can cover

Despite its considerable postseason success, New England is no guarantee to cover the Patriots vs. Titans spread. That's because the Titans possess a rushing attack that ranked third in the league (138.9 yards) behind Henry, who gained 211 yards against the Texans last Sunday to win the rushing title with a career-high 1,540 despite missing Week 16 with a hamstring injury.

Tennessee's passing attack also has a gem in A.J. Brown, who led all NFL rookies with 1,051 receiving yards. The wide receiver out of Ole Miss finished just behind Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers (20.4 yards) for first in the league with an average of 20.2 yard per reception and was the first Titan with 1,000 receiving yards since tight end Delanie Walker (1,088) in 2015.

