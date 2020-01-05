NFL Playoffs 2020: Vikings vs. Saints odds, Wild Card picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 31-9

The New Orleans Saints were 13-3, tied for the NFC's best record. However, because the conference was so strong at the top, New Orleans wasn't able to secure a first-round bye and, instead, the NFC South champion is a three-seed. The Saints host the No. 6 Minnesota Vikings in the first game on Sunday in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. A Saints win would send them to No. 2 Green Bay in the Divisional Round, while a Vikings upset would send them to No. 1 San Francisco.

Kickoff is 1:05 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, and the favorite is 5-1 against the spread in the past six meetings. New Orleans is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Saints odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5, up 2.5 from the opener. Before you make any Saints vs. Vikings picks, make sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White, given his track record on Minnesota.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. And no one knows the Vikings like White. In fact, he has hit 31 of his last 40 NFL picks against the spread involving Minnesota, including nailing the final two regular-season games. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now White has broken down Vikings vs. Saints in the 2019-20 NFL Playoffs from every angle and revealed another strong pick against the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Vikings vs. Saints:

Vikings vs. Saints spread: New Orleans -7.5

Vikings vs. Saints over-under: 49.5 points

Vikings vs. Saints moneyline: New Orleans -411, Minnesota +323

MIN: Vikings were 9-7 against the spread this season

NO: Saints are 4-1 ATS in past five as favorites

Why the Saints can cover

White knows that the Saints have the second-best point differential in the NFC this season at plus-117. They have won six of their past seven games and are averaging an NFL-best 36.3 points per game over that span. Drew Brees led the NFL in completion percentage again, just 0.1 percent shy of breaking his own league record, and in a Week 17 blowout victory at Carolina, Brees became only the fourth player in NFL history with at least three touchdown passes and no interceptions in four consecutive games in a season.

Running back Alvin Kamara has broken out of a slump with four touchdown runs over the past two weeks. He had just one TD rush before that stretch. The Saints are 12-2 straight up and 11-3 against the spread in their past 14 games overall. They have won six of their past seven home playoff games as favorites, although that loss was the gut-wrenching defeat in last season's NFC title game versus the Rams.

Why the Vikings can cover

But just because New Orleans is more than a touchdown home favorite doesn't mean it will cover the Saints vs. Vikings spread in the NFL Playoffs 2020. The Vikings have covered five of their past six trips to New Orleans and are 3-1 all-time in the playoffs against the Saints. Minnesota's top players are well-rested because coach Mike Zimmer sat them in a meaningless Week 17 game versus Chicago with his team locked into the No. 6 seed.

After missing the previous two games due to a shoulder injury, running back Dalvin Cook is expected to play on Sunday. Cook had a breakout season, rushing 250 times for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. He anchored a ground game that ranked sixth in the NFL. Since 2013, 10-win No. 6 seeds like the Vikings have been a strong bet in the Wild-Card round, going 6-2 straight-up in that span.

How to make Vikings vs. Saints picks

We can tell you White is leaning over the total on Sunday, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard. You can only see his pick over at SportsLine.

So who wins Saints vs. Vikings? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Saints spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the expert who has hit 31 of his past 40 picks involving Minnesota.