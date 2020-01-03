NFL Playoffs 2020: Vikings vs. Saints odds, Wild Card picks, predictions from expert who's 31-9

The New Orleans Saints have been eliminated from the past two postseasons in crushing fashion. Is this the last real chance for Drew Brees to win a second Super Bowl? The NFC's No. 3 seed Saints host the No. 6 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the first of two Wild-Card Games in the NFC playoff bracket. Kickoff for this NFL Playoffs 2020 matchup is at 1:05 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Vikings knocked off the Saints on the "Minneapolis Miracle" in the Divisional Round of the playoffs following the 2017 regular season.

The favorite is 5-1 against the spread in the past six meetings. New Orleans is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Saints odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before you make any Saints vs. Vikings picks, make sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White, given his track record on Minnesota.

The stats guru, whose picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. And no one knows the Vikings like White. In fact, he has hit 31 of his last 40 NFL picks against the spread involving Minnesota, including nailing the final two regular-season games. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now White has broken down Vikings vs. Saints in the 2019-20 NFL Playoffs from every angle and revealed another strong pick against the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the NFL betting lines and trends for Vikings vs. Saints:

Vikings vs. Saints spread: New Orleans -7.5

Vikings vs. Saints over-under: 49.5 points

Vikings vs. Saints moneyline: New Orleans -400, Minnesota +320

MIN: Vikings were 9-7 against the spread this season

NO: Saints are 4-1 ATS in past five as favorites

Why the Saints can cover

White knows the Saints tied for the NFC's best record at 13-3, yet became only the third team in the current playoff format with at least 13 victories not to get a first-round bye. New Orleans has been the NFL's best offensive team since Week 11, winning six of seven and averaging 36.3 points in that stretch. At age 40, Brees is still playing at a Hall of Fame level. His completion percentage of 74.3 this season was just 0.1 percent off his NFL record set in 2018.

New Orleans is 8-3 against the spread in its past 11 games following a win, and it trounced the host Carolina Panthers, 42-10, in Week 17. The Saints played all their healthy starters because a first-round bye was still a possibility. Running back Alvin Kamara had disappointing season with just six total touchdowns, but has scored twice in each of the past two weeks. Wideout Michael Thomas led the NFL with 149 catches (league record) and 1,725 yards.

Why the Vikings can cover

But just because New Orleans is more than a touchdown home favorite doesn't mean it will cover the Saints vs. Vikings spread in the NFL Playoffs 2020. The Vikings have covered five of their past six trips to New Orleans and are 3-1 all-time in the playoffs against the Saints. Minnesota's top players are well-rested because coach Mike Zimmer sat them in a meaningless Week 17 game versus Chicago with his team locked into the No. 6 seed.

After missing the previous two games due to a shoulder injury, running back Dalvin Cook is expected to play on Sunday. Cook had a breakout season, rushing 250 times for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. He anchored a ground game that ranked sixth in the NFL. Since 2013, 10-win No. 6 seeds like the Vikings have been a strong bet in the Wild-Card round, going 6-2 straight-up in that span.

How to make Vikings vs. Saints picks

We can tell you White is leaning over the total on Sunday, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard. You can only see his pick over at SportsLine.

So who wins Saints vs. Vikings? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Saints spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the expert who has hit 31 of his past 40 picks involving Minnesota.