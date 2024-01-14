The Dallas Cowboys are on upset alert. As they entered the halftime locker room, Mike McCarthy's team trailed the Green Bay Packers, 27-7. That 20-point margin is the largest home deficit Dallas has faced since Week 9 of the 2021 season against the Denver Broncos, a game they'd go on to lose 30-16. As for how this game will play out? That's still to be determined, but it could not have gone worse for Dallas.

The afternoon began with Jordan Love leading the Packers on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the game's opening possession that chewed up half of the first quarter. The Dallas offense then punted after a six-play drive, and Dak Prescott threw his first of two interceptions in the half on the next Cowboys possession which led to a quick three-play touchdown drive for Green Bay to put them up by two scores.

As the Cowboys offense continued to lack any sort of rhythm, the Packers were on the polar opposite side of the spectrum. Love completed an impressive 20-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks to go up 20-0 in the second quarter, and an ensuing pick six by Darnell Savage gave the Packers a 27-0 lead, furthering the blowout.

Dallas did end up scoring on the five play of the half, but they entered the locker room trailing by 20 points. The Cowboys have never trailed by more than 17 points at halftime of a playoff game until today.

To further emphasize how remarkable this lackluster first half for Dallas was, it's best to point out that they led the NFL with 17.4 points per game in the first half this season and also led the league with 22.3 points per game in the first half at home. Here, they managed just seven. During the year, the Cowboys trailed for 44 minutes and 36 seconds at home, which was the fewest amount of time in the league. If they continue to trail for the rest of this game, they'll trail for 52 minutes and 8 seconds in Super Wild Card Weekend alone.

Prescott also had just three interceptions at home during the regular season before tossing two in the first half of this playoff opener at AT&T Stadium.

If this current situation holds, it'll be fascinating to see what Jerry Jones does in reaction to another disappointing playoff run in Dallas.