Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant, was anything but irrelevant as the 49ers beat the Seahawks 41-23 in Saturday's playoff opener, including outscoring Seattle 25-6 in the second half. Purdy completed 18-of-30 passes for 332 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and also added a rushing touchdown in the blowout win.

It was quite the record day for the 49ers' signal-caller:

He is the first rookie in playoff history with four total touchdowns in a game.

He surpassed Dan Marino as the youngest QB in playoff history with 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes in a game.

He became the seventh rookie to win a playoff game in NFL history, and first since Russell Wilson in 2012 (others: T.J. Yates, Mark Sanchez, Joe Flacco, Ben Roethlisberger and Shaun King.)

Purdy also did things only Steve Young and Joe Montana had done in 49ers playoff history:

His 332 passing yards were the third most in a playoff game in 49ers history, behind two games by Joe Montana, who threw for 343 yards against Washington in 1983 and 357 yards against the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII.

He also joined Montana and Young as the only 49ers quarterbacks with 300 passing yards, three touchdown passes and zero interceptions in a playoff game.

Purdy finished with a 131.5 passer rating. Montana and Young are the only 49ers players with a higher rating in a playoff game (min. 20 attempts).

His all-around performance also put him in rarified air. He's the fifth player in postseason history with 300 passing yards, three touchdown passes, no interceptions plus a rushing touchdown in a game. Patrick Mahomes (2021 divisional round vs. Bills), Matt Ryan (2016 NFC Championship vs. Packers), Aaron Rodgers (2010 divisional round vs. Falcons) and Joe Montana (Super Bowl XIX vs. Dolphins) also put up those numbers.

Not a bad postseason debut for Mr. Irrelevant.