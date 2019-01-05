NFL Playoffs: Colts star T.Y. Hilton mocks Texans corner, shows up to Wild-Card game in hilarious disguise

If you're afraid of clowns, then you might want to stop reading right now so that you don't have nightmares for the rest of the week. On the other hand, if you're not afraid of clowns, then you're probably going to love the disguise that TY Hilton wore to NRG Stadium on Saturday.

With Indianapolis getting set to play Houston in the Wild-Card Round, the Colts receiver showed up to the game wearing a clown mask.

Although it might seem kind of weird that a player would choose to wear a clown mask to a playoff game, it actually makes perfect sense in this situation.

After the Colts beat the Titans in Week 17 to claim the AFC's final postseason berth, Hilton mentioned that he was excited to be heading to Houston for the playoffs because NRG Stadium is like a "Second home" to him.

"I don't know what it is, I just like playing in that stadium and now I get another chance at it," Hilton said at the time."

Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph was asked about Hilton's comment this week and that's when the circus started.

"Nah, man, that's for clowns," Joseph said, via the Houston Chronicle. "That's for TV. That's what they do. You put something in their face, anybody can say it."

Hilton then responded to Joseph's "clown" comment by going full Pennywise with his mask. Although Joseph wasn't happy with Hilton's comment, the bottom line is that it was basically true, and that's because Hilton has been nearly unstoppable every time he's ever played in Houston. In his career, Hilton has 41 receptions for 932 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games at NRG Stadium, which includes a nine catch, 199-yard performance back in Week 14. Also, of the four times that Hilton has gone over 175 receiving yards in his career, three of them have happened in Houston.

Of course, Hilton might not end up getting the last laugh in this situation and that's because the guy who plays on the winning team in Saturday's game is the one who's actually going to get the last laugh.