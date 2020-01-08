NFL Playoffs: Divisional round betting tips, lines, trends, matchups to know for every game

Wild-Card Weekend was incredible in terms of excitement, with half the games going to overtime and three underdogs winning outright. Now, it feels like we're in for a bit of a course correction in the divisional round.

Since the start of the new CBA in 2011, we've had 32 divisional-round matchups in the playoffs, with the home team going 25-7 straight up. With an average of about one upset per year, who could be the road team to shock the world this year? The lines suggest the Seahawks are the best candidate as the Packers are by far favored the least among the home teams, but the Titans and Vikings certainly proved last week that we shouldn't count them out either.

By the way, even though home teams are 25-7 straight up in the divisional round since 2011, they're only 15-17 against the spread. And favorites of seven points or more are only 7-11 ATS in that timeframe, with four outright losses. So keep that in mind before you run to the window to take these heavy favorites.

Each week, I break down what you need to know about each game from a betting angle before you lock in your picks. I'll typically talk about big line moves, teasers and parlays to consider and more, but with our slate down to four games for the playoffs, we'll do more of a deep dive on each game.

Vikings at 49ers (-7)

Home-field advantage: 3 points

Power rating line: 49ers -6

Opening line: 49ers -7



MIN SF Record vs. spread 10-7 9-6-1 Record vs. playoff teams 2-4 3-2 Strength of schedule rank 20 12 Yards per play differential +0.6 +1.3 Weighted DVOA 14.4 24.1 Points per drive offense rank 6 4 Points per drive defense rank 7 5 Pass offense DVOA rank 10 8 Pass defense DVOA rank 7 2 Run offense DVOA rank 15 13 Run defense DVOA rank 9 11

Why to take Vikings

Power ratings say line is one point too high

Points per drive and offensive/defensive DVOA ranks show a close matchup

Vikings much better on both sides of ball in red zone

Why to take 49ers

Yards per play reveals a bigger gap than DVOA suggests

Tougher strength of schedule and better record vs. playoff teams

Extreme rest advantage after Vikings played OT game on Sunday

Defense likely better than second-half performance with Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander expected back

Titans at Ravens (-9)

Home-field advantage: 3.5 points

Power rating line: Ravens -8

Opening line: Ravens -10



TEN BAL Record vs. spread 9-7-1 10-6 Record vs. playoff teams 3-3 5-1 Strength of schedule rank 29 24 Yards per play differential +0.7 +0.9 Weighted DVOA 26.9 55.7 Points per drive offense rank 15 1 Points per drive defense rank 9 4 Pass offense DVOA rank 6 1 Pass defense DVOA rank 21 4 Run offense DVOA rank 5 1 Run defense DVOA rank 10 19

Why to take Titans

Power ratings suggest line is one point too large

Ravens' one weakness is rush defense, surrendering a few big games during hot stretch

Not that far apart in yards per play differential

Ravens might be stale after two weeks of rest?

Why to take Ravens

9-1 ATS in last 10 games, have been virtually unstoppable since Week 8 bye

Weighted DVOA suggests line isn't big enough thanks to Ravens' absurdly high metrics



Titans defense hasn't played as well as Patriots win suggests over second half of season

Huge red-zone mismatch with Baltimore offense (No. 2) and Tennessee defense (No. 31)



Texans at Chiefs (-9.5)

Home-field advantage: 3.5 points

Power rating line: Chiefs -10

Opening line: Chiefs -7.5



HOU KC Record vs. spread 8-8-1 10-5-1 Record vs. playoff teams 4-3 3-3 Strength of schedule rank 6 13 Yards per play differential -0.4 +0.8 Weighted DVOA -12.1 36.1 Points per drive offense rank 7 2 Points per drive defense rank 24 15 Pass offense DVOA rank 15 2 Pass defense DVOA rank 26 6 Run offense DVOA rank 11 14 Run defense DVOA rank 22 29

Why to take Texans

Already won in Kansas City during regular season

Texans rush offense has big advantage over Chiefs rush defense

Played a tougher schedule during season

Will Fuller expected back, which makes offense more dynamic

Why to take Chiefs

Massive advantage in most DVOA metrics, particularly when passing the ball on offense

Huge gap in weighted DVOA, yards per play suggests line should be even bigger

Chiefs have No. 1 third-down offense vs. No. 31 third-down defense

Bonus: Under is on a 7-3 run in Texans games and 5-1 run in Chiefs games

Seahawks at Packers (-4)

Home-field advantage: 4 points

Power rating line: Packers -6

Opening line: Packers -4



SEA GB Record vs. spread 8-8-1 10-6 Record vs. playoff teams 4-3 3-2 Strength of schedule rank 2 17 Yards per play differential -0.3 -0.3 Weighted DVOA 10.8 5.3 Points per drive offense rank 12 9 Points per drive defense rank 17 11 Pass offense DVOA rank 4 11 Pass defense DVOA rank 15 10 Run offense DVOA rank 6 4 Run defense DVOA rank 26 23

Why to take Seahawks

Weighted DVOA says they're the better team, making Seahawks +4 a great value

Strength of schedule strongly favors Seahawks

Seahawks' run identity on offense plays into Packers' defensive weakness

Why to take Packers

Packers 5-1 ATS in home playoff games as favorites of less than six points (post-merger)

Packers have advantage in both points per drive metric

Packers run game should also dominate Seattle's defense

Bonus: Under is 7-1 in Packers' last eight games



Teaser of the week

Ravens -3 vs. Titans

Chiefs -3.5 vs. Texans

No nonsense to this one, as we're taking the two best teams likely in the entire playoffs and hoping each can win by at least four points. I also don't mind teasing the 49ers down if either one of the AFC favorites makes you uncomfortable, but I wouldn't risk teasing any of the road teams up this week.

The teaser of the week went just 8-9 during the regular season after a 12-5 run in 2018.