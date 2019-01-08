NFL Playoffs: Eagles, Saints continue months of trash talking ahead of divisional-round showdown

Less than two months after the New Orleans Saints seemingly left the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles for dead thanks to a 48-7 regular-season beat-down, the Eagles are headed back to Louisiana for a shot at returning to the NFC Championship.

Fresh off an upset of the NFL's No. 1 defense in Chicago, Nick Foles and Co. are on a four-game winning streak as they prepare to make up for Philly's Week 11 embarrassment in New Orleans. The Saints, meanwhile, should be rested up after enjoying Wild Card Weekend at home as the top seed in the NFC.

And neither side seems to like each other very much.

Foles and Drew Brees, the game's big-name quarterbacks, might be some of the friendliest signal-callers in the league. But "friendly" isn't really the best description for these two NFC foes in recent months. As the Eagles and Saints get set for a divisional-round showdown on Sunday afternoon, here's a look back at all the trash talk exchanged between the two:

Aug. 8, 2018: Alvin Kamara says Saints would've destroyed Eagles in 2017 playoffs

Except Kamara used language a little more colorful. After his Saints fell victim to the Minnesota Vikings and the "Minneapolis Miracle" in the Divisional Round of the 2017 playoffs, the outspoken running back told Bleacher Report his team would've "beat the (expletive)" out of the Eagles if they had advanced to the NFC Championship. The Eagles, of course, dominated a Vikings team that Kamara's Saints couldn't beat, then went on to win Super Bowl LII.

Nov. 15, 2018: Kamara doubles down on his comments

Days before the Saints hosted the Eagles for a Week 11 game, Kamara was asked about his comments over the summer. While he emphasized that his remarks were more about being confident in New Orleans rather than disrespecting Philly, he asked reporters to repeat his August words exactly as they were said and declined to back away from his proclamations.

Nov. 17, 2018: Malcolm Jenkins brushes off Kamara comments

Asked if he addressed Kamara's remarks with his team leading up to Week 11, Eagles safety and ex-Saints standout Malcolm Jenkins told reporters "the bulletin board material is really more for" the media and denied that Philly was worried about Kamara, reminding everyone that "we won the Super Bowl."

Nov. 18, 2018: Jenkins flips off Sean Payton during 48-7 loss

Handed their worst loss in more than a decade, the Eagles played catch-up against the Saints all day during their Week 11 meeting, and Jenkins was none too pleased with his old coach after Payton dialed up a deep touchdown throw on a late fourth down to go up 45-7. Caught giving a middle finger to the Saints sideline, Jenkins later said "I love Sean to death" but that his bird flip was "personal between me and him," an apparent criticism of New Orleans running up the score.

Dec. 23, 2018: Kamara and Mark Ingram suggest Eagles are "fraudulents"

A week after Jenkins broke out a ski mask to celebrate a turnover in an Eagles-Cowboys game, Kamara did the same following the Saints' Week 16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Ingram, his fellow running back, indicated that the tradition belonged to New Orleans first, seemingly throwing shade at the Eagles in the process: "There's a lot of fraudulents out there, so we've got to let them boys know who the real ski mask shawties is."

Alvin Kamara wore a ski mask after the game.



Mark Ingram: “There’s a lot of fraudulents out there, so we gotta let them boys know who the real ski mask shawties is.” pic.twitter.com/BKfdX3fz5a — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) December 24, 2018

Jan. 6, 2019: Jenkins, Doug Pederson target Saints in post-game speeches

Immediately upon upsetting the Chicago Bears on Wild Card Weekend, Jenkins and Pederson made it a point to note who's next on the Eagles' playoff schedule: "Now, I don't have to tell you where we're headed next weekend," the coach hollered.

Jan. 7, 2019: Jason Peters calls out Saints for running up the score, seeks revenge

With days until the Eagles-Saints rematch, Philly's longtime left tackle admitted his team "didn't play well at all" in its last trip to New Orleans but promised an appetite for revenge, saying the Saints "ran up the score" and that the Eagles "wanted them again." This time, Peters said, "we coming" with full expectations of a different outcome.

Jan. 8, 2019: Eagles reclaim the ski mask tradition

Whether or not it was intended as a shot at the Saints, the Eagles refused to surrender their rally around the ski masks in the lead-up to Sunday's divisional-round showdown, announcing via Twitter that it's still "Ski Mask SZN" in Philadelphia.