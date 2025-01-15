There are several notable injuries to keep an eye on in the days leading up to this weekend's games. The NFL's eight remaining teams are trying to stay as healthy as possible ahead of their respective divisional round playoff games, with trips to the AFC and NFC conference title games at stake.

One injury that Ravens and Bills fans are specifically paying attention to is the status of Ravens wideout Zay Flowers, who hasn't practiced since he injured his knee during Baltimore's Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns. Flowers was inactive for Baltimore's 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round. The Ravens, though, would surely love to his him back on the field for Sunday night's showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Here's a look at each team's Wednesday injury report.

Saturday

Texans at Chiefs (-8.5)

The Texans had one player who did not participate in practice, wide receiver Robert Woods (hip). Woods missed his second straight practice. Running back Joe Mixon was added to the injury report with an ankle injury and was listed as limited. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and guard Shaq Mason (knee) were upgraded from not practicing Tuesday to limited on Wednesday.

For the Chiefs, wideout Mecole Hardman (knee) was the only player who did not practice in a full capacity either of the past two days. Hardman was limited during both practices. Cornerback Jaylen Watson was a full participant after the Chiefs opened up his 21-day practice window earlier this month. Watson hasn't played since he fractured his fibula back in Week 7.

Commanders at Lions (-9.5)

In Washington, linebackers Jordan Magee (hamstring) and Bobby Wagner (ankle) were the only two players who did not practice each of the past two days. Wideout Jamison Crowder (rest, hamstring), tight end Zach Ertz (rest) and defensive tackle Clelin Ferrell (knee) were limited Wednesday after not practicing Tuesday. Defensive tackle Daron Payne (finger) and tight end Ben Sinnott (shoulder) were limited both days. Kicker Zane Gonzalez (hip) was a full participant Wednesday after being limited Tuesday.

For the Lions, defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (calf), cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring) and guard Kevin Zeitler (hamstring) did not practice each of the past two days. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (personal) did not practice Wednesday after not having an injury designation Tuesday.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (foot) and running back David Montgomery (foot) were full participants both days. Montgomery said he feels confident in his knee after missing the Lions' final three regular-season games.

"It's refreshing," Montgomery said, via ESPN. "Kind of to be back in the position to where I can help the team, yeah, I missed it, so happy to be back."

Sunday

Rams at Eagles (-6)

A light injury report for the Rams on Wednesday as they prepare for the Eagles. Tight end Tyler Higbee (chest) was limited after he left Monday's game and was hospitalized after spitting up blood. The Rams expect Higbee to play on Sunday.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (thigh), nose tackle Bobby Brown III (shoulder), and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (chest) did not practice.

The Eagles had plenty of players on a rest day, which has been the norm over the past few Wednesdays. Running back Saquon Barkley, center Cam Jurgens, tackle Jordan Mailata, and outside linebacker Josh Sweat were the players who had a full rest day. Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) both practiced in full.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee), also had a designated rest day. The Eagles designated him as knee/rest on the injury rpeort.

Ravens (-1) at Bills

Running back Ray Davis (concussion) and offensive lineman Alec Anderson (calf) were the only Bills players who practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

In Baltimore, Zay Flowers (knee) was the only Ravens player who did not practice Wednesday. In fact, every other Ravens player practiced in a full capacity. While Flowers' continuing not to practice isn't ideal, CBS Sports NFL lead sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson doesn't feel that Flowers' practice status will necessary tell the story regarding his possible availability for Sunday.

"I don't think he needs to practice this week for him to be out there," Wolfson told CBSSports.com.

If Flowers can't go, the Ravens offense will continue to center around the running of Derrick Henry, who is coming off his 186-yard, two-touchdown performance in last Saturday's win over the Steelers. Henry ran for 1,921 yards during the regular season, the most rushing yards ever for a player over the age of 30.

"There has to be balance," Wolfson said about Henry when asked if he has to have a Derrick Henry-like game for the Ravens to win in Buffalo. "You don't want to put all of the pressure on Lamar Jackson to go out there and try to do it all himself. ... He doesn't have to go out and have 199 yards like he did last time (against the Bills). I think there needs to be a little bit of a balance there and keep the defense honest."

If Flowers can't go, Wolfson alluded to Rashod Bateman and Justice Hill as players whom Jackson can continue to lean on in the passing game. Both players caught touchdown passes in Baltimore's win over Pittsburgh.