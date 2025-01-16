There are several notable injuries to keep an eye on in the days leading up to this weekend's playoff games. The NFL's eight remaining teams are trying to stay as healthy as possible ahead of their respective divisional-round matchups, with trips to the AFC and NFC title games at stake.

One injury that Ravens and Bills fans are specifically paying attention to involves Ravens wideout Zay Flowers, who hasn't practiced since he injured his knee during Baltimore's Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns. Flowers was inactive for Baltimore's 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round. The Ravens would surely love to his him back on the field for Sunday night's showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Here's a look at each team's latest injury report.

Saturday

Texans at Chiefs (-8.5)

4:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Texans: RB Joe Mixon (ankle), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), TE Teagan Quitoriano (calf), WR Robert Woods (hip) QUESTIONABLE

Chiefs: WR Mecole Hardman (knee) DOUBTFUL; CB Jaylen Watson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Mixon's designation is a surprise; he didn't practice on Thursday and was limited on Wednesday after not having any designation on Tuesday. Dameon Pierce is in line to start if Mixon (had 106 yards and one touchdown in the team's wild-card win against the Chargers) can't go. Pierce ran for just 293 yards this season, but did average an impressive 7.3 yards per carry. He had 176 yards and a score in the team's Week 18 win over the Titans.

TE Dalton Schultz (shoulder) was limited to start the week, but was not given a game designation after being a full participant on Thursday.

For the Chiefs, wideout Mecole Hardman (knee) was the only player who did not practice in a full capacity this week. Hardman was limited during each practice. Cornerback Jaylen Watson was a full participant this week after the Chiefs opened up his 21-day practice window earlier this month. Watson hasn't played since he fractured his fibula back in Week 7.

Commanders at Lions (-9.5)

8 p.m. ET, Fox

Commanders: LB Jordan Magee (hamstring) OUT; LB Mykal Walker (illness), TE Colson Yankoff (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Lions: DL Pat O'Connor (calf), G Kevin Zeitler (hamstring) OUT; CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring/illness) QUESTIONABLE

Future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner will play on Saturday despite missing two practices earlier this week with an ankle injury. Wagner scooped up a pivotal fumble during Washington's wild-card win over Tampa Bay.

"He is a rare competitor," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said of Wagner following the franchise's first playoff win in 19 years. "So much of his success is unseen work. I'm in early. He's already there. He'll be the first one in tomorrow. I'm certain of it. He's just that type of competitor that he doesn't back off of it."

For the Lions, defensive lineman Pat O'Connor and guard Kevin Zeitler did not practice this week. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was limited on Thursday after not practicing the previous two days.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (foot) and running back David Montgomery (foot) were full participants all week. Montgomery said he feels confident in his knee after missing the Lions' final three regular-season games.

"It's refreshing," Montgomery said, via ESPN. "Kind of to be back in the position to where I can help the team, yeah, I missed it, so happy to be back."

Sunday

Rams at Eagles (-6)

3 p.m. ET, NBC

A light injury report for the Rams on Wednesday as they prepare for the Eagles. Tight end Tyler Higbee (chest) was limited after he left Monday's game and was hospitalized after spitting up blood. The Rams expect Higbee to play on Sunday.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (thigh), nose tackle Bobby Brown III (shoulder), and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (chest) did not practice.

The Eagles had plenty of players on a rest day, which has been the norm over the past few Wednesdays. Running back Saquon Barkley, center Cam Jurgens, tackle Jordan Mailata, and outside linebacker Josh Sweat were the players who had a full rest day. Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) both practiced in full.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee), also had a designated rest day. The Eagles designated him as knee/rest on the injury report.

Ravens (-1) at Bills

6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Bills running back Ray Davis (concussion) and offensive lineman Alec Anderson (calf) were the only Buffalo players who practiced in a limited capacity the previous two days.

In Baltimore, Zay Flowers (knee) was the only Ravens player who did not practice Thursday. In fact, every other Ravens player practiced in a full capacity. While Flowers continuing not to practice isn't ideal, CBS Sports NFL lead sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson doesn't feel that Flowers' practice status will necessarily tell the story regarding his possible availability for Sunday.

"I don't think he needs to practice this week for him to be out there," Wolfson told CBSSports.com.

If Flowers can't go, the Ravens offense will continue to center around the running of Derrick Henry, who is coming off his 186-yard, two-touchdown performance in last Saturday's win over the Steelers. Henry ran for 1,921 yards during the regular season, the most rushing yards ever for a player over the age of 30.

"There has to be balance," Wolfson said about Henry when asked if he has to have a Derrick Henry-like game for the Ravens to win in Buffalo. "You don't want to put all of the pressure on Lamar Jackson to go out there and try to do it all himself. ... He doesn't have to go out and have 199 yards like he did last time (against the Bills). I think there needs to be a little bit of a balance there and keep the defense honest."

If Flowers can't go, Wolfson alluded to Rashod Bateman and Justice Hill as players whom Jackson can continue to lean on in the passing game. Both players caught touchdown passes in Baltimore's win over Pittsburgh.