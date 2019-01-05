NFL Playoffs: Joe Flacco says backup QB not a 'fun position,' has advice for Lamar Jackson

After 11 seasons in Baltimore, there's a chance that Joe Flacco could be attending his final home game ever with the Ravens this weekend.

Since being drafted in 2008, Flacco has won 10 playoff games, including a Super Bowl for the Ravens, but he won't be the starting quarterback when the team takes the field against the Chargers on the Sunday. For the first time in his career, Flacco is going to be the backup in a playoff game, and let's just say that he doesn't sound too excited about being the No. 2 guy behind Lamar Jackson.

"I don't know if it's going to be any more different or not [from being backup in the regular season]," Flacco said Friday, via ESPN.com. "It's definitely not the most fun position in the world. It is what it is."

As for the fact that Sunday could be his final game at M&T Bank Stadium, Flacco pointed out that the Ravens could actually end up having one more game in Baltimore this year.

"I haven't really thought too much about it, to be honest with you. It is what it is," Flacco said. "What are we? The four-seed? There's always a possibility that in the final round before the Super Bowl you can come back here. So you never know."

If the Ravens beat the Chargers, they could host the AFC Championship, but only if the Colts also make it to the game. Although Flacco has taken the Ravens to three AFC title games over the past 10 years, he probably won't be the starter if they make it again this year, and that's because the team has turned its offense over to Jackson, who is getting set to make his first playoff start after going 6-1 in the regular season.

Of course, if there's anyone in the NFL who understands what the Ravens rookie quarterback is going through right now, it's Flacco. Although rookie quarterbacks tend to struggle in the playoffs, Flacco is one of the few who have found some success. As a matter of fact, Flacco is actually tied with Mark Sanchez for the most playoff wins by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

During his rookie year in 2008, Flacco led the Ravens to two playoff wins before losing to the Steelers in the AFC title game.

"I just remember when I was going into it, everybody kind of talked about how much different these games were," Flacco said of his rookie year. "The bottom line is they're all football games, and obviously there's going to be a little bit different intensity to it, but at some point, the game settles in and becomes a football game. That might happen the first series or it might take a little bit longer."

So what kind of advice does Flacco have for Jackson?

"You can't make it more than it is, you just got to have run with it and continue to do what you've been doing. Prepare the same way," Flacco said. "You don't have to do anything different because there's playoff game during the week, just continue to do what you've been doing and you'll be good."

Flacco has never lost a wild-card game in his career (5-0) and the Ravens will be hoping that Jackson can keep that unbeaten streak going. The Ravens and Chargers will be kicking off at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday in a game that you'll be able to stream right here on CBSSports.com. You'll also be able to watch it on CBS and CBS All-Access.