We bet you never expected to get SpongeBob with your NFL playoffs, but that's exactly what you'll get -- along with a lot more -- on Sunday afternoon, when CBS and Nickelodeon team up for a special Super Wild-Card Weekend broadcast. The Chicago Bears are visiting the New Orleans Saints to help kick off the 2020 postseason, and both kids and families will be welcomed into the action thanks to a first-of-its-kind presentation featuring everything from guest reporters to a Nick-themed halftime show.

Below, you'll find everything you need to know about Sunday's special event:

What is the NFL wild-card game on Nickelodeon?

It's a typical playoff game -- the No. 7 seeded Bears against the No. 2 seeded Saints -- except with an especially unique presentation. Among other things, the broadcast is scheduled to feature:

A booth with Noah Eagle (play-by-play), CBS Sports' Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon's Gabrielle Nevaeh Green ("All That")

Guest reporting from Nickelodeon's Lex Lumpkin ("All That," "Nickelodeon Unfiltered")

Original, on-field, Nick-themed and slime-filled graphics

"The SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Special" pre-game show, with Von Miller and CBS Sports' Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

A special halftime preview of "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years," premiering on Paramount+ in 2021



"Our game plan is to make sure the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon definitely lives up to its name by infusing the telecast with Nick's sensibility of surprise and fun at almost every turn," said Brian Robbins, president of ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment. "We're incredibly proud to team up with CBS Sports and the NFL to elevate the thrill of this game for kids and families to enjoy together."

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 10

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports