Needless to say, there's no love lost between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The two continually lock horns in the stacked NFC West, and it's often a volatile matchup with playoff implications. This season, they split the series after the Rams took the first victory in Week 10, with the Seahawks returning the favor in Week 16 to secure the division crown, and the latter has defensive lineman Aaron Donald craving a third go at Russell Wilson and Co.

Only moments after defeating the Arizona Cardinals to punch their ticket into the playoffs, Donald's mind immediately affixed on the Seahawks -- the team they'll now face in the NFC wild card round on Saturday, Jan. 9.

"That's what we wanted," Donald said with a smile, via NFL on ESPN. "That's exactly what we wanted."

On one hand, it's easy to throw out the age-old mantra of "be careful what you wish for," but when the person blowing out the candle on the cake is a seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time First-Team All-Pro, two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and future first ballot Hall of Famer, it's best to just wait and let time tell the story. Donald is a wrecking ball that can and has given the Seahawks (and the entire league) hell and the hand basket his entire career, and there are few teams he loathes more than the one from the Pacific Northwest.

That said, the Rams as a whole might have a bigger problem this weekend. As it stands, head coach Sean McVay is "not sure" at the moment if starting quarterback Jared Goff will be available against Seattle, after missing the regular season finale with a a broken thumb that required surgery to repair. If he's sidelined on Saturday, it'll be backup John Wolford making his first-ever playoff appearance, which could put the game more on the Rams defense than in the first two meetings with the Seahawks.

Not that Donald wouldn't welcome that challenge, because he would, but having Goff back on the field will go a long way to helping level the playing field against Wilson. But, all things considered, Donald is capable of leveling Wilson and the rest of the playing field by himself.