The NFL playoffs will soon be underway. To varying degrees, each team has a rookie class to thank for its appearance. Reflecting back upon the season, CBSSports.com ranks each playoff representative by the successes and failures of those players.

The results illustrate there is not a singular path that must be taken to reach the playoffs. Some teams may have only had one or two key contributors, whereas others may have had four or five rookies play rotational snaps, but no difference makers. The prevailing thought is that fans of non-playoff teams should have hope their franchise is capable of finding the missing piece(s) this offseason.

Without further ado, here is each NFL playoff team ranked by the the output of their rookie class, from worst to first:

Hunter was not awful, but relative to expectations, he did not have a season that lived up to the hype. It also ended prematurely on injured reserve. Ransaw's season was over before it started as well due to injury. Tuten and Allen factored into the run game after Tank Bigsby was traded to Philadelphia, but they were never really more than complementary pieces to Travis Etienne.

Stewart has been the best of the bunch -- part of what has become a deep collection of pass rushers for Los Angeles. Still, he was a rotational player, much in the same way as Ferguson and Mumpfield. They could be schemed into making a big play, but the Rams' rookie class is not necessarily a group that's going to take over a game.

Golden fulfilled the expectation of every Green Bay receiver by picking and choosing his moments throughout the season. He certainly flashed at times, but did not emerge as the go-to outlet as many had expected. Belton was a part of an offensive line rotation that seemingly changed by the week. Brinson, Sorrell and Nazir Stackhouse played rotational snaps.

The 49ers had a lot of rookie snaps on the books this season, which wass born out of necessity on the defense. The line had become depleted in recent years, so Williams, Collins and West all played significant snaps. Williams unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury, so the unit remained a point of weakness. Stout is a personal favorite because he plays so much bigger than his size. Sigle also played a lot while others were out due to injury. Colby started six games this season. The scheme is generally capable of covering up a lineman's flaws, which is good for a rookie.

The front seven selections, with the exception of Bruener, have played significant snaps for Pittsburgh this season. The offensive draft picks have done absolutely nothing. Harmon and Black have had some flashes this season and could develop into consistent performers for the franchise, but they will be leaning more on established names like T.J. Watt, Alonzo Highsmith and Cam Heyward to will them to the divisional round.

Harvey looks like a difference maker in that Denver offense moving forward. He is an explosive talent who has (rightfully) drawn a lot of comparisons to how Sean Payton utilized Alvin Kamara. Bryant has also been a consistent contributor for that offense. Those two have been more involved than first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron.

Robinson has been a rotational player for the team. Harvey has the best chance to raise the ceiling of this group, but they have gotten multiple contributors at the very least.

McMillan quickly established himself as one of the better receivers in the league. He amassed 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season. Evans was part of what amounted to a strong rookie tight end class league-wide.

Carolina desperately needed some young building blocks on defense after ransacking the unit for the betterment of the offense. Scourton finished the season with seven tackles for a loss and 5.0 sacks. Those results were not necessarily flashy, but he raised the floor of the position and gave fans some confidence regarding the future. Ransom played a modest snap share as well.

Hairston missed a sizable amount of the season due to injury and then was worked back into the rotation when he returned. Everyone remembers the game against the Chiefs when he went stride for stride with Xavier Worthy downfield. The goal should be him working towards being a full-time player in 2026.

Hairston's college teammate, Walker, was also a bright spot for the organization. Once regarded as a potential first-round pick, Walker flashed for a team who battled suspensions and injuries on the interior. Hawes was an animal this season digging out edge rushers and sealing run lanes.

The Eagles had nine rookies play snaps for them this season, but Campbell and Mukuba were the only two who became starters at some point. Campbell is rangy playing sideline to sideline and is capable of delivering a big moment in the playoffs. Mukuba had two interceptions in the regular season.

Seattle had two rookies -- Emmanwori and Zabel -- who set the tone on their respective side of the ball. The latter is a physical player who has allowed the run game to become more consistent. The former is a long body, like Kyle Hamilton, who can muddy pass lanes and impact the play when the ball is not even coming his direction. Horton, Ouzts and Arroyo were all part of the rotation as well.

Hampton was in the dog house early in the season as he settled in as a pass protector, and an injury cost him some time as well. However, when on the field, Hampton was a net positive for the Chargers' offense. Harris played a lot of snaps for a team that was seeking out a vertical threat in its pass game. For about a month, there was not a hotter rookie in the NFL than Gadsden. Over a four-week period, he amassed 24 receptions, which was nearly half of his season-long total, for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Caldwell executed his role as a run stuffer and Mickens played significantly in the secondary.

Higgins was a very good rookie receiver this season and Noel had moments of his own. The two players combined for 817 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Their presence allowed the team to account for the loss of Tank Dell and rebound from a down 2024 season.

Marks was among the best rookie running backs in the league this year, but he struggled to stay healthy. Houston used a platoon system including Nick Chubb to replace Joe Mixon. Ersery allowed nine sacks and 30 pressures this season, according to TruMedia. It was the volatile season that many should have expected from a rookie.

The defensive backs were there to step in when injuries arose. Only time will tell if they fulfill larger roles, but four contributors is a great early return.

New England is a team who invested in young players and played them early -- a decision that paid dividends over the course of the season. Campbell was the crown jewel as the No. 4 overall selection. He played well for a rookie tackle, but was credited with six sacks and 19 pressures allowed by TruMedia.

Henderson started off the season slow, but was explosive over the last two months, racking up 911 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns this season. Wilson and Woodson were starters this season, and a handful of others contributed at one point or another. It was a really encouraging season for a class widely regarded as one of the best in April.

One's impression of Chicago's rookie class would have changed drastically from Week 8 to the end of the regular season. Loveland, Burden and Monangai all emerged as viable threats in a dynamic Bears offense. Trapilo stepped in at left tackle and finished the season having allowed two sacks and 14 pressures on nearly 300 pass blocking snaps, according to TruMedia. Those contributions overshadowed the defensive draft picks, as rookies on that side of the ball played a total of 105 defensive snaps.