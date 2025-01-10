The road to New Orleans and Super Bowl LIX begins on Saturday with the first of six games on Wild Card Weekend. But for some teams, the path is harder than it is for others.

In the NFC the seventh-seeded Packers face a rocky road just to get to the Big Easy. If they knock off the No. 2 seed Eagles (14-3) on Sunday in Philadelphia, Green Bay would then move on to face the top-seeded Lions (15-2), a team that has beaten the Packers twice this season. But if Green Bay somehow gets to the NFC Championship Game, the SportsLine Projection Model likes the team's chances against anyone it would face there.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception, has crunched the numbers and identified each playoff team's most ideal road to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Here's a little teaser: According to the model, all NFC teams should be rooting for the Texans.

No. 1 Detroit Lions

Ideal road

Divisional Round: Commanders

NFC Championship Game: Rams

Super Bowl: Texans

The Lions haven't reached—much less won—a Super Bowl in franchise history, but this season is arguably their best chance yet. They are the No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history and have both home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and a bye into the Divisional Round.

Here's an oddity: The SportsLine Projection Model says the seventh-seeded Packers have the best chance of any team in the NFC at beating Detroit (47.6%), even though the Lions won their two regular-season meetings. So Detroit fans may consider rooting for the Eagles to beat Green Bay in their wild-card matchup on Sunday.

The model gives the Lions a 60.9% chance of beating the Buccaneers if the teams square off in a rematch of the Week 2 game, which Tampa Bay prevailed in.

Lions

Opponent Win percentage Eagles 53.9 Buccaneers 60.9 Rams 73.8 Vikings 66.6 Commanders 64.3 Packers 52.4



Chiefs 53.3 Bills 44.8 Ravens 43.9 Texans 64.9 Chargers 59.5 Steelers 60.3 Broncos 61.1

No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles

Ideal road

Divisional Round: Rams

NFC Championship Game: Commanders

Super Bowl: Texans

The Eagles will face the Packers in a wild-card game on Sunday, and according to the SportsLine Projection Model that contest could be Philadelphia's most difficult on the road to New Orleans, outside of a matchup against the Lions. The Eagles beat Green Bay just 58.3% of the time according to the model, and that is Philadelphia's second-lowest winning percentage against any NFC team (it's 46.1% against Detroit). Remember: In a Week 1 matchup in Brazil, the Eagles outlasted the Packers 34-29.

Among all NFC teams, the model likes Philadelphia's chances best against the Rams (75.0%), whom the Eagles beat 37-20 in Week 12.

Eagles

Opponent Win percentage Lions 46.1 Buccaneers 67.5 Rams 75.0 Vikings 70.8 Commanders 67.6 Packers 58.3



Chiefs 58.3 Bills 47.7 Ravens 47.3 Texans 66.6 Chargers 62.3 Steelers 64.1 Broncos 64.2

No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ideal road

Divisional Round: Rams

NFC Championship Game: Packers

Super Bowl: Texans

The Buccaneers have been giant killers this season, having beaten three teams—Lions, Eagles and Commanders—that finished with at least 12 wins. That's tied for the most such wins in NFL history. The win over Washington came in Week 1, and Tampa Bay will need to beat the Commanders again on Sunday.

If the Buccaneers advance, their best path to New Orleans includes the Packers taking out the Eagles because that result would mean a Divisional Round home game for Tampa Bay against either the Rams or Vikings instead of traveling to Philadelphia. According to the SportsLine Projection Model, the Eagles beat the Buccaneers 67.5% of the time, the highest percentage of any possible NFC opponent.

Buccaneers

Opponent Win percentage Lions 39.1 Eagles 32.5 Rams 66.1 Vikings 57.1 Commanders 56.3 Packers 43.3



Chiefs 47.8 Bills 36.8 Ravens 37.4 Texans 56.7 Chargers 52.3 Steelers 52.9 Broncos 54.8

No. 4 Los Angeles Rams

Ideal road

Divisional Round: Commanders

NFC Championship Game: Packers

Super Bowl: Texans

The good news for the Rams is that their wild-card opponent, the Vikings, gives Los Angeles its best chance of advancing to the Divisional Round. According to the SportsLine Projection Model, the Rams have a 44.3% chance of beating Minnesota. That's the highest percentage L.A. has against any opponent, including those in the AFC. Matthew Stafford & Co. already have beaten the Vikings this season, winning a 30-20 decision at SoFi Stadium in Week 8.

But the bad news for the Rams is that they have played three other NFC playoff teams this season (Lions, Packers and Eagles) and lost all three. Los Angeles fans should be cheering hard to see the Commanders (42.4% chance to win) at some point.

Rams

Opponent Win percentage Lions 26.2 Eagles 25.0 Buccaneers 33.9 Vikings 44.3 Commanders 42.4 Packers 30.2



Chiefs 33.0 Bills 25.8 Ravens 27.3 Texans 43.1 Chargers 36.5 Steelers 37.5 Broncos 39.9

No. 5 Minnesota Vikings

Ideal road

Divisional Round: Commanders

NFC Championship Game: Packers

Super Bowl: Texans

The Vikings' ideal road to New Orleans obviously does not include the Lions. Minnesota is 0-2 against Detroit this season, including a 31-9 blowout in Week 18, and 14-1 against everyone else (that lone loss came against the Rams). Minnesota beats the Lions just 33.4% of the time, according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

If the Vikings get by Los Angeles, Minnesota has less than a 50.0% chance of beating every other NFC team the rest of the way, except for the Commanders (53.9%).

Vikings

Opponent Win percentage Lions 33.4 Eagles 29.2 Buccaneers 42.9 Rams 55.7 Commanders 53.9 Packers 42.3



Chiefs 43.9 Bills 35.2 Ravens 35.2 Texans 54.0 Chargers 48.7 Steelers 51.8 Broncos 50.1

No. 6 Washington Commanders

Ideal road

Divisional Round: Rams

NFC Championship Game: Packers

Super Bowl: Texans

The Commanders have lost five straight playoff games and have not advanced to the NFC Championship Game since their Super Bowl-winning season in 1991. That's the second-longest active drought in the NFL. If they want to end that drought, they could use some help, particularly the Packers eliminating the Eagles and the Rams beating the Vikings. That scenario would set up a Washington-Los Angeles Divisional Round game, which the Commanders win 57.6% of the time according to the SportsLine Projection Model.

If Green Bay and Washington both reach the NFC title game, that would be the best-case scenario for the Commanders, who win that matchup 40.5% of the time.

Commanders

Opponent Win percentage Lions 35.7 Eagles 32.4 Buccaneers 43.7 Rams 57.6 Vikings 46.1 Packers 40.5



Chiefs 45.5 Bills 34.7 Ravens 36.6 Texans 55.3 Chargers 50.0 Steelers 52.1 Broncos 50.6

No. 7 Green Bay Packers

Ideal road

Divisional Round: Lions

NFC Championship Game: Rams

Super Bowl: Texans

As the No. 7 seed, the Packers have the toughest road of any team just to get to the NFC Championship Game. If they get by the Eagles in Philadelphia, they'll move on to face the Lions in Detroit. But before you dismiss their chances, remember: Green Bay was the No. 7 seed last season when they knocked off the Cowboys 48-32 in the wild-card round and pushed the 49ers in a 24-21 Divisional Round loss.

If the Packers somehow win two games, the SportsLine Projection Model likes their chances the rest of the way. The model gives Green Bay at least a 49.1% chance to beat every other team, including the top teams in the AFC.

Packers

Opponent Win percentage Lions 47.6 Eagles 41.7 Buccaneers 56.7 Rams 69.8 Vikings 57.7 Commanders 59.5



Chiefs 59.8 Bills 49.1 Ravens 50.5 Texans 66.6 Chargers 62.6 Steelers 63.8 Broncos 65.4

