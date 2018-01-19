NFL playoffs Vegas expert picks and predictions: Eagles vs. Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings face off Sunday for the NFC Championship and trip to Super Bowl LII. The Vikings are favored by three points on the road after the line opened at 3.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 39, up a point from an open of 38.



Each team has a top 10 offense and top-four defense and each has a QB that started the season on the bench.



These two teams are a combined 0-6 in Super Bowls, but either would be a worthy NFC representative. Philly went 13-3 and earned home field advantage, while Minnesota also went 13-3 as the No. 2 seed.



Case Keenum was installed as the Vikings' signal-caller when Sam Bradford went down after Week 1. Keenum played in 15 games in the regular season, going 12-3 while tossing 22 TDs against just seven INTs. He threw for over 300 yards against the Saints.

SportsLine's advanced projection model says Keenum will throw for over 200 yards and at least one score on Sunday against the Eagles. Divisional Round hero Stefon Diggs has the best chance of being on the receiving end of a TD.



Nick Foles, meanwhile, was inserted after Carson Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14. Foles went 2-0 in the regular season, discounting a meaningless Week 17 loss in which most starters sat or were pulled early. He had a QB rating of over 100 last week against the Falcons when the Eagles' season was on the line.

SportsLine's model is calling for Foles to throw for almost 200 yards and one or two touchdowns against Minnesota's No. 2-ranked pass defense. Tight End Zach Ertz has the best chance of any Philly pass-catcher of finding the end zone.



The QB position is perceived as a bit of a wild card, but White intently studied each defensive unit to find an edge and create his pick against the spread.



Minnesota's defense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed and points allowed (15.8 per game), while Philadelphia's D is No. 4 in yards and points (18.4) allowed. There doesn't appear to be a true weakness on either side.



