NFL playoffs Vegas expert picks and predictions: Patriots cover 2-TD spread
R.J. White, who nearly won the Las Vegas SuperContest, shares his best plays for the Divisional Round
The 2017 NFL season has been extremely profitable if you've been listening to SportsLine stat geek R.J. White. He is currently the site's No. 1 NFL expert and finished in the top one percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest -- his second cash in three years in the world's most prestigious handicapping competition. Anyone who has followed his picks is up big-time.
Now, a week after nailing three of his four picks on Wild Card Weekend, he's locked in his selections for the divisional round. You can only see them over at SportsLine.
We can tell you that White is all over the Patriots (-13.5) at home against the Tennessee Titans. Some are jumping on Tennessee because of their resilient performance at Kansas City, because the Patriots struggle against the run, and because RB Derrick Henry is heating up.
Henry, who has taken over lead back responsibilities for the Titans following a knee injury to DeMarco Murray, accounted for 117 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in a must-win Week 17 game against Jacksonville and then 191 yards and a score against the Chiefs last week.
That could be an issue for a Pats defense that finished second-to-last in the league in average yards per carry given up with 4.7.
But White views it differently and has found value in this 13.5-point spread. He sees Bill Belichick scheming up a way to slow Henry down, leaving the Patriots in a very favorable situation to pull away with a huge victory that covers the spread.
"Considering Tom Brady is on the other side, Marcus Mariota will have to throw downfield to keep up on the scoreboard," White said. "Don't count on Tennessee's offense doing their part. Bill Belichick vs. Mike Mularkey is as big a coaching mismatch as you'll ever find in the playoffs. Patriots roll."
Don't be too squeamish about the almost two-touchdown line because New England has taken care of business against plenty of large lines this season. In fact, they come into the postseason 11-5 ATS.
White is also calling for a strong Super Bowl contender to suffer a crushing upset loss. He's found a big x-factor that makes him confident in that matchup. Find out what it is, and who goes down hard, over at SportsLine.
So who else is White backing? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in all four games during the divisional round, plus see which strong Super Bowl contender is going down hard, all from the man who finished in the top one percent of the nation's top handicapping tournament.
