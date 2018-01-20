NFL playoffs Vegas expert picks and predictions: Patriots vs. Jaguars
R.J. White, who nearly won the Vegas SuperContest, locks in his pick for the AFC Championship Game
The New England Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC Championship on Sunday on CBS. The Patriots are favored by 7.5 points at home. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.
The Patriots have the history, a legendary coach, an MVP quarterback and five Super Bowl titles since the start of the 21st century. The Jaguars, well, they're new to this spotlight.
Indeed, it's a David vs. Goliath type of clash of teams that didn't face each other this season. Who better to get advice on the showdown than from SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert?
Stat geek R.J. White is currently SportsLine's hottest analyst. He also finished in the top one percent in the Las Vegas SuperContest -- his second cash in three years in the world's most prestigious handicapping competition. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big.
Now, he's studied every angle of this battle. He's found statistical trends when each team has the ball that is pointing him in one direction with confidence, and he's sharing it over only at SportsLine.
White knows Jacksonville's success starts with a defense that ranked No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed (16.8) and yards allowed (286.1). The Jaguars' offense, led by rookie RB Leonard Fournette, is No. 2 in rushing. QB Blake Bortles has been efficient and the team's plus-10 turnover ratio ranks fifth.
New England, meanwhile, starts with Tom Brady, a five-time Super Bowl champion and the favorite to win his third NFL MVP award. He led the league with 4,577 yards passing to go with 32 TDs and eight INTs.
Defensively, the stats are more deceiving. As a team, the Patriots allowed 366 yards per game, fourth-worst in the NFL. But they allowed only 18.5 points per game, fifth-fewest.
After a brutal defensive start to the year, the Pats allowed 17 or fewer points in 11 of their last 13 games and single digits four times. They ended the season on a 12-1 roll.
It's no surprise White is leaning Over, but he has evaluated all of the circumstances and identified a strong statistical trend that has him confidently backing one side. Find out what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.
So who is White backing on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back and what statistical trend that nobody is talking about will determine the point-spread winner of Jaguars-Patriots, all from the man who finished in the top one percent of the nation's top handicapping tournament.
-
Player who injured Tom Brady identified
This player probably won't be too popular in New England if the Patriots lose on Sunday
-
Report: Vikings had eye on Foles in 2016
The connections between the Eagles and Vikings quarterbacks are endless
-
Playoff props: Don't bet on Fournette
Josh Nagel went 4-1 on Super Bowl prop bets and shares his favorite props for Patriots-Jag...
-
How to watch Vikings at Eagles
The winner of Sunday's game will he headed for Super Bowl LII
-
How to watch the Jags-Pats AFC Playoffs
It wasn't the matchup that we expected, but the Jaguars would argue that's everyone else's...
-
Updated 2018 NFL playoff schedule
Here's a look at the NFL's entire postseason schedule for 2018
Add a Comment