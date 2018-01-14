NFL playoffs Vegas expert picks and predictions: Vikings cover against Saints
R.J. White, who nearly won the Las Vegas SuperContest, shares his best plays for Divisional Round Sunday
The NFL season has been extremely profitable if you've been listening to SportsLine stat geek R.J. White. He is currently the site's No. 1 NFL expert and finished in the top one percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest -- his second cash in three years in the world's most prestigious handicapping competition. Anyone who has followed his picks is up big-time.
Now, a week after nailing three of his four picks for SportsLine on Wild Card Weekend, he's locked in his selections for the Sunday games during the Divisional Round. He's sharing what they are over at SportsLine.
We can tell you that White is all over the Vikings (-4) at home against the New Orleans Saints. Sixty percent of the public has jumped on New Orleans against the spread, in large part because the Saints have a big edge at quarterback with Drew Brees taking on Case Keenum.
Brees has a dozen playoff starts and a winning record in the postseason that includes a Super Bowl MVP. Keenum, meanwhile, is making his first career playoff start.
But White is more focused on Minnesota's elite defense, which has given up just 12.5 points per game at home this season and finished the regular season No. 1 in total defense at just 275.9 yards per game.
He also loves the value because of the Saints' recent struggles on the road. Those losses were at Los Angeles, Atlanta and Tampa Bay, so cold weather can't be considered a culprit.
And an inconsistent New Orleans defense that has given up 28.5 points per game over the last two weeks likely won't be able to shut down Minnesota enough to make Brees and Co.'s job easy. White also points out that Minnesota was in the postseason just two years ago, so he doesn't see this going down like the Falcons' upset of the Rams last week.
Back Minnesota, a team that was a scorching 11-4 against the spread during the regular season, for a big win on Sunday and a nice payout.
White has also identified an x-factor in Steelers-Jaguars that has made him jump all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.
So what are White's pick for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back on Sunday and what huge x-factor will determine the point-spread winner of Steelers-Jaguars, all from the man who finished in the top one percent of the nation's top handicapping tournament.
-
LOOK: Corey Davis' one-handed TD grab
Davis has impeccable timing; it was the first touchdown of his NFL career
-
Julio can't catch Falcons' last pass
Another season, another heartbreaking defeat for the Falcons.
-
Live updates for Titans-Patriots
Live updates from the Patriots' playoff game against the Titans with a trip to the AFC title...
-
NFL DFS: Best Sunday DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Falcons knee away INT, gift Eagles a FG
There's bad defense and then there's this
-
Report: Schottenheimer named Seahawks OC
In his nine NFL seasons as an OC, his offenses have finished in the top 10 in scoring only...
Add a Comment