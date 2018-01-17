NFL playoffs Vegas expert picks and predictions: Vikings vs. Eagles
R.J. White, who nearly won the Las Vegas SuperContest, locks in his pick for the NFC Championship Game
The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings face off Sunday for the NFC Championship and trip to Super Bowl LII. The Vikings are favored by 3.5 points on the road. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38.
Each team has a top 10 offense and top-four defense and each has a QB that started the season on the bench. So before you make any kind of pick on this matchup, you need to see who SportsLine stat geek R.J. White is backing.
The 2017 NFL season has been extremely profitable for those listening to White. He is currently SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert and finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest -- his second cash in three years in the world's most prestigious handicapping competition. That was no fluke, either. Two seasons ago, he finished in the top 2 percent.
Now, he has studied every angle of this battle between the top two seeds in the NFC and locked in his pick. He's only sharing it over at SportsLine.
These two teams are a combined 0-6 in Super Bowls, but either would be a worthy NFC representative. Philly went 13-3 and earned home field advantage, while Minnesota also went 13-3 as the No. 2 seed.
Case Keenum was installed as the Vikings' signal-caller when Sam Bradford went down after Week 1. Keenum played in 15 games in the regular season, going 12-3 while tossing 22 TDs against just seven INTs. He threw for over 300 yards against the Saints.
Nick Foles, meanwhile, was inserted after Carson Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14. Foles went 2-0 in the regular season, discounting a meaningless Week 17 loss in which most starters sat or were pulled early. He had a QB rating of over 100 last week against the Falcons.
The QB position is perceived as a bit of a wild card, but White intently studied each defensive unit to find an edge and create his pick against the spread.
Minnesota's defense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed and points allowed (15.8 per game), while Philadelphia's D is No. 4 in yards and points (18.4) allowed. There doesn't appear to be a true weakness on either side.
It's no surprise White is leaning Under, but he has evaluated all of the circumstances and identified a strong statistical trend that has him confidently backing one side. Find out what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.
So who is White backing on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back and what statistical trend that nobody is talking about will determine the point-spread winner of Vikings-Eagles, all from the man who finished in the top one percent of the nation's top handicapping tournament.
-
Jaguars vs. Patriots odds, total picks
Mike Tierney has owned NFL totals and has a strong pick for the AFC Championship Game
-
Payton evasive about Brees' future
The Saints coach wasn't in the mood to answer questions about Drew Brees on Tuesday
-
NFL Films perfectly sums up miracle play
This is footage that you'll definitely want to see
-
How to watch the Jags-Pats AFC Playoffs
It wasn't the matchup that we expected, but the Jaguars would argue that's everyone else's...
-
Keenum, Foles have bizarre path together
The Eagles quarterback and the Vikings quarterback have paths that have crossed many times
-
AJ McCarron talks botched Browns trade
The Bengals quarterback gives his side of one of the craziest stories of the NFL season
Add a Comment