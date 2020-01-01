NFL playoffs: Wild-Card Weekend betting tips, lines, trends, matchups to know for every game

The regular season is over, and that means the real season begins. The Eagles and Titans made it into the field of 12 teams on the last week, and as a reward the former has to face a Seahawks team that was the No. 1 seed in the NFC with two weeks left in the season, while the latter has to head to Foxborough to face a Patriots team that I can't remember winning any games in January recently (someone fact check this for me, please). We also have a playoff rematch between the Vikings and Saints from two years ago, and we open the weekend with a battle between two teams in the Bills and Texans that spent last week resting starters.

Each week, I break down what you need to know about each game from a betting angle before you lock in your picks. I'll typically talk about big line moves, teasers and parlays to consider and more, but with our slate down to four games for the playoffs, we'll do more of a deep dive on each game.

Bills at Texans (-2.5)

Home-field advantage: 3.5 points

Power rating line: Texans -2.5

Opening line: Texans -3



BUF HOU Record vs. spread 9-6-1 7-8-1 Record vs. playoff teams 1-4 3-3 Strength of schedule rank 30 6 Yards per play differential +0.4 -0.4 Weighted DVOA 8.3 -12.1 Points per drive offense rank 24 7 Points per drive defense rank 2 24 Pass offense DVOA rank 23 15 Pass defense DVOA rank 5 26 Run offense DVOA rank 17 11 Run defense DVOA rank 18 22

Why to take Bills

Bills the better team later in season (weighted DVOA)

Weighted DVOA projects line at Bills -1.5

Bills the more efficient team overall (yards per play differential)

Bills win 3 of 4 DVOA matchups vs. Texans

Home favorites of 2.5 or less are 1-9 ATS on WCW since 2000

All favorites of 2.5 or less are 2-14 ATS on WCW since 2000

Why to take Texans

Bills struggle vs. playoff teams, only win was over Marcus Mariota Titans

Texans have massive strength of schedule advantage with identical record

Injuries: J.J. Watt to return; Will Fuller injury negated by Levi Wallace injury?

Titans at Patriots (-5)

Home-field advantage: 4 points

Power rating line: Patriots -5.5

Opening line: Patriots -5.5



TEN NE Record vs. spread 8-7-1 9-7 Record vs. playoff teams 2-3 3-3 Strength of schedule rank 29 32 Yards per play differential +0.7 +0.5 Weighted DVOA 19.0 20.4 Points per drive offense rank 14 17 Points per drive defense rank 10 1 Pass offense DVOA rank 6 14 Pass defense DVOA rank 21 1 Run offense DVOA rank 5 16 Run defense DVOA rank 10 6

Why to take Titans

Similar efficiency numbers to Patriots hints at value

Better than overall numbers due to QB change (7-2 with Ryan Tannehill)

Patriots have played worse in second half on both sides of ball

Injury edge: Derrick Henry off injury report; Julian Edelman playing at less than 100%

Why to take Patriots

Patriots 10-4 ATS in playoffs since 2014, 7-2 ATS at home since 2013

Patriots' playoff experience and coaching edge may trump any statistical disadvantage

Bonus: Over is 7-1-1 in Patriots home playoff games since 2013

Vikings at Saints (-7.5)

Home-field advantage: 3 points

Power rating line: Saints -7

Opening line: Saints -7.5



MIN NO Record vs. spread 9-7 11-5 Record vs. playoff teams 1-4 3-1 Strength of schedule rank 20 22 Yards per play differential +0.6 +0.6 Weighted DVOA 16.2 38.5 Points per drive offense rank 6 3 Points per drive defense rank 8 16 Pass offense DVOA rank 10 3 Pass defense DVOA rank 7 13 Run offense DVOA rank 15 12 Run defense DVOA rank 9 5

Why to take Vikings

Identical yards per play differential, better points per drive ranking

Vikings have only lost by more than seven on the road once all year

Vikings' second-ranked red-zone defense can hold Saints to short FGs

Saints defense struggled against good teams in second half (Titans, 49ers)

Rest advantage to Vikings after some players sat in Week 17

Why to take Saints

Big weighted DVOA gap projects the line to be a point higher (Saints -8.5)

Vikings have struggled vs. playoff teams, only win at home vs. Eagles

Saints' one loss to playoff team was coin flip, 49ers won shootout in last seconds

Injury edge: Banged-up Dalvin Cook vs. elite run D; Adam Thielen yet to look 100%

Seahawks (-1.5) at Eagles

Home-field advantage: 3 points

Power rating line: Eagles -3

Opening line: Seahawks -1



SEA PHI Record vs. spread 7-8-1 7-9 Record vs. playoff teams 3-3 2-3 Strength of schedule rank 2 27 Yards per play differential -0.3 -0.3 Weighted DVOA 11.8 5.2 Points per drive offense rank 12 18 Points per drive defense rank 19 14 Pass offense DVOA rank 4 17 Pass defense DVOA rank 15 16 Run offense DVOA rank 6 10 Run defense DVOA rank 26 4

Why to take Seahawks

Massive injury edge: Eagles lose another starter in Brandon Brooks

Massive strength of schedule edge, which is a good trend to follow

Offense played well in Week 17 despite RB injuries

Russell Wilson should have huge advantage vs. Eagles secondary

Why to take Eagles

Eagles 5-0 ATS as underdogs in playoffs last two years

Home underdogs are 16-7-1 ATS on WCW all-time

Underdogs of 2.5 or less are 14-2 ATS on WCW since 2000

Implied power rating edge of Seahawks (4.5 points) doesn't mesh with ordinary stats

Eagles have situational edge, inc. ranking No. 4 on third down on offense and defense

Seahawks' poor rush defense could take pressure off Eagles passing game

Teaser of the week

Bills +8.5 at Texans

Eagles +7.5 vs. Seahawks

Rather than teasing the Saints down to under a field goal, I'm going to back the two short underdogs based on the strength of how short 'dogs do on Wild-Card Weekend, where 'dogs of 2.5 or less are 14-2 ATS since 2000.

The teaser of the week went just 8-9 this year after a 12-5 run in 2018, but even though we lost last week when the Giants were blown out, we did hit our +900 underdog moneyline parlay on the Bengals, Ravens and Jets. Hopefully you teased some of those teams together or with our one teaser team that did hit (Chiefs).