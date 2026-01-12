This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning, everyone! You're reading from Carter Bahns on this NFL Wild Card Monday. It's Steelers vs. Texans tonight to wrap up the first round of the postseason, and if the weekend's drama is a harbinger of more to come, then buckle up. We also received some storybook-worthy playoff action on the college side with Indiana continuing its mesmerizing run toward a national championship.

Today's newsletter covers all the gridiron theatrics and a number of big stories from other corners of the sports world, like a massive free agent signing in MLB, trade news in the NBA and colossal soccer upsets.

Let's go.

🏈 Five things to know Monday

🏀 Do not miss this: College basketball down to five undefeated teams

Imagn Images

The Wolverines are unbeaten no more. No. 2 Michigan lost a 91-88 stunner to Wisconsin on its home court despite entering as a 19-point favorite and leading by as many as 14. Needless to say, our college basketball staff identified Michigan as one of the sport's biggest losers from the weekend.

Michigan's defeat leaves just five teams without a tally in the loss column:

No. 1 Arizona: 16-0

16-0 No. 3 Iowa State: 16-0

16-0 No. 10 Nebraska: 16-0

16-0 No. 11 Vanderbilt: 16-0

16-0 Miami (Ohio): 17-0

It was also a tough weekend for No. 22 Kansas, which fell to 1-2 in Big 12 play with a loss to West Virginia. And yet again, Darryn Peterson spent most of the closing minutes on the bench as his legs prohibited him from finishing the game. What a waste of another 23-point effort for the prized freshman.

✈️ Transfer portal commitments, intel entering final week of 2026 window

Getty Images

If you were even remotely following the transfer portal last week, you certainly heard about Demond Williams Jr. and his situation at Washington. In case you missed it, Williams re-signed with the Huskies, announced his intention to enter the portal, was threatened with a lawsuit, hired a lawyer, got dropped by his agent and -- gasp -- returned to Washington as the starting quarterback for 2026. Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz dug deeper into the saga and reported on how everything fell apart for the rising Big Ten star.

Here's everything else you need to know from the weekend that was in the transfer portal:

🎠 NFL coaching carousel and front office moves

Getty Images

A quarter of the NFL is in search of a new head coach. John Harbaugh remains the prized target for those eight teams which fired their coaches -- save for the Ravens, of course. And there could be more names on the carousel before long as teams begin to fall out of the playoff bracket. The weekend brought the first general manager hire of the year, too.

Here is the latest movement and intel:

Head coach: Harbaugh will soon build his interview schedule for this week, Jonathan Jones reported. Sources said the Giants and Falcons , in some order, are believed to be his top choices while the Titans are in third place and the Browns are also on the radar. Matt LaFleur could be the next coach to become available, as his future with the Packers is uncertain after another playoff loss.

Harbaugh will soon build his interview schedule for this week, Jonathan Jones reported. Sources said the and , in some order, are believed to be his top choices while the are in third place and the are also on the radar. could be the next coach to become available, as his future with the is uncertain after another playoff loss. Assistant coach: The Commanders promoted quarterbacks coach David Blough to offensive coordinator, continuing his meteoric rise up the ladder. Blough ended his playing career in 2023.

The promoted quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, continuing his meteoric rise up the ladder. Blough ended his playing career in 2023. Front office: The Dolphins have a new general manager in Jon-Eric Sullivan, a longtime Packers executive who most recently served as vice president of player personnel. In Atlanta, the Falcons created a new president of football role and tabbed Matt Ryan to the executive position. Ryan returns to his old team after a tremendous run as a CBS Sports NFL analyst, and he signed off yesterday with his final appearance on "The NFL Today."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Coupe de France, Round of 32: Paris FC at Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. on FS2

🏒 Kraken at Rangers, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏒 Hurricanes at Red Wings, 7 p.m. on NHL Network Alternate

🏀 Celtics at Pacers, 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏈 NFL playoffs: Texans at Steelers, 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN