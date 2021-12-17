The NFL has postponed Saturday's scheduled game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. The game will instead be played on Monday. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network. Sunday's Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams games have been postponed as well and both will kick off on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Those games will air on Fox and will also be available via NFL Sunday Ticket.

In the league's statement announcing the trio of postponements, it noted, "We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league."

The Browns placed more than 20 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list throughout this week, including 11 starters. They have had at least one positive test every day this week, and there were concerns from the NFL and NFLPA about safety issues with playing the game as scheduled. Both Washington and the Rams have been in the intensive COVID-19 protocols all week due to a high volume of positive tests.

Due to the postponements, all six teams will be playing their Week 16 contests on a short week. The Browns travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Christmas, while the Raiders, Washington, Eagles, Seahawks, and Rams would all have two fewer days than expected between games.