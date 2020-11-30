On the eve of when the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers were set to play their already twice rescheduled head-to-head matchup, the game is once again on the move. The NFL has decided to postpone this contest a third time and will now be scheduled for Wednesday, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed. At first, this game was scheduled to cap off a three-game Thanksgiving slate, but was moved and added to Sunday's crop for Week 12 and was later bumped to Tuesday night.

This all comes as a severe COVID-19 outbreak has hit the Ravens organization with over 20 players being placed on the reserve/COVID list, including Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Mark Andrews, Matt Judon, and Calais Campbell. Meanwhile, the Steelers have also been in the midst of a spat with the virus after a number of their players, headlined by running back James Conner, have also been placed on the reserve/COVID list.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, there were no new positive tests for the Ravens that would've impacted Tuesday's now moved game. That said, there was one new positive, but it was a player currently on injured reserve that hasn't been in close contact with anyone around the organization. On Monday, Baltimore did activate linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, guard D.J. Fluker, defensive tackle Broderick Washington and defensive back Iman Marshall from the reserve/COVID list.

Moving this game to Wednesday does give the league and both clubs one more day of breathing room to make sure the outbreak within the Ravens organization is under control along with getting a day of practice in. Baltimore's facility has been closed but is scheduled to reopen on Monday evening.

With this game being pushed to Wednesday, La Canfora notes that the NFL is looking into moving Pittsburgh's Week 13 matchup with Washington that is scheduled for Sunday. Baltimore's Week 13 game with the Cowboys was previously moved to Monday.