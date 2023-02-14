Late Sunday night, filled with joy from another Super Bowl victory, I asked Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark if his organization was now considered a dynasty, with two Super Bowl victories in four years and three appearances.

He didn't bite.

He wouldn't say it. Nor would quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won his second Super Bowl MVP and second ring in five years.

"I'm not going to say dynasty yet, we're not done," Mahomes said.

They won't say it, so I will: The Chiefs are a dynasty.

After rallying from 10 down at the half -- scoring 17 fourth-quarter points -- to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a thrilling 38-35 victory, there is no other way to describe this team. Two titles in four years and three Super Bowl appearances in that same time makes them a dynasty.

Not a dynasty in the 1950s Cleveland Browns way, but a dynasty of the modern game, where free agency and a salary cap can eat a team alive.

This isn't one of those teams.

That's because of coach Andy Reid and Mahomes, the best coach-quarterback combination in the game. With Mahomes reinjuring his right ankle Sunday night, it looked like the Chiefs were in trouble. But instead it was Mahomes lighting up the Eagles' vaunted defense -- the top-ranked pass defense in the league -- in the second half. He completed 13 of his 14 passes in the second half with two touchdowns.

But it was the way he did it that impressed. With his mobility limited some, it was the great scheming by Reid that produced the two second-half touchdowns. They got both on return-motion plays that had guys wide open. They were easy throws for Mahomes, made easy by Reid's brilliant offensive mind.

But it's Mahomes who makes this team a dynasty. The Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill before the season and the offense evolved. Mahomes became more patient, became a better passer. That showed up Sunday night.

In five seasons, Mahomes now has five division titles, two regular-season MVPs, two Super Bowl MVPs and the two rings. On paper, the Eagles were the better team, but Mahomes was the great equalizer.

It's always that way with franchise quarterbacks. That's why the Chiefs end the season as the top-ranked team in my Power Rankings and will be No. 1 going into next season. Sustainable success comes from having "that" guy at quarterback.

The problem is the AFC is loaded with those guys. There is Josh Allen in Buffalo and Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. There is Justin Herbert with the Chargers and Trevor Lawrence on his way in Jacksonville. Those four teams will all be relevant in 2023 because of their quarterback.

But the best plays in Kansas City.

Tom Brady, he's coming for you in a lot of ways -- including possibly taking over as the best to ever do it.