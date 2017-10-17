NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs lose but stay No. 1 in a league lacking a true villain

The NFL is a mess.

Three of the league's marquee players -- J.J. Watt, Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Rodgers -- are now on the sidelines for what looks to be the rest of the season. Rodgers still has a chance to come back after breaking his right collarbone Sunday in a loss to the Vikings, but the other two will not be coming back.

That's three faces of the league watching the rest of the way. That's never good.

That leads me to the question I ask every week in our green room here at CBSSports.com: Is any team any good?

They all have flaws and some might have big issues in trying to fix them. Usually we see the league's better teams start to emerge as we close in on Halloween.

Not this year.

The last undefeated team -- the Kansas City Chiefs -- fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday, but since they have a victory over the Eagles, the only other 5-1 team, they stay in the top spot in my Power Rankings.

The middle class of the NFL is bloated.

There are really just two teams -- the winless Browns and 49ers -- who are out of it. Even the 1-5 New York Giants have hope after beating the Denver Broncos on the road Sunday night. There are no dominant teams to hate.

So what have we truly learned through the first six weeks of the season? The NFL is a mess. Former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle, who loved the idea of parity, is smiling down on his league now.

But is this mess really good for the game? Check back in a month. I still think the good teams will emerge and exert their power, but losing guys like Watt, Beckham Jr. and especially Rodgers will make that tricky for some teams.

They all have issues, some, like the Packers, worse than others now.