The last team to repeat as Super Bowl Champions was the 2003-2004 New England Patriots, and only seven teams have ever done so, most of those coming before free agency.

Yet as we ready for what should be one of the strangest seasons in NFL history, I think it's going to happen again, as improbable as that might seem. The Kansas City Chiefs will win a second-consecutive Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes will be even better as their quarterback this time around.

It's a challenge to repeat, we know that, but it's a lot easier when you have the game's best player in Mahomes playing the game's most-important position. It helps that almost the entire roster is back and Andy Reid is the perfect coach to navigate the challenge of being the hunted in every game.

As for the NFC champs, I am going with the Green Bay Packers.

Of course I am.

Picking the Packers has been something I've done for a long time, and one of these days I will be right. There is this idea that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is on the decline. No way. Watch what he does this season.

Green Bay was a bad defensive showing in its blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers away from getting to the Super Bowl last season. Some will say its13-3 record was deceiving, but you are what you are in the NFL.

The Packers were 13-3. Period.

They won't get to that mark this season, but they will be close. And come playoff time, Rodgers will really show that he's still among the elite.

Who'll win Super Bowl LV? What about MVP? Will Brinson and the Pick Six Podcast Superfriends break down their bold 2020 predictions; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

So as we ready for the season to begin, the Chiefs open in the top spot in my Power Rankings, with the Packers No. 2.

I can hear the groans already.

So be it. Just print and save this batch of rankings because come January, they might just give you a good laugh.

They usually do.