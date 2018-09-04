NFL Power Rankings: Happy, healthy Rodgers helps Packers begin season in top spot

This first batch of my CBSSports.com Power Rankings is always the one you should print and save – if you like torturing me come late December, giving you even more holiday cheer.

That's because as much as we think we know this league, we usually don't. From year to year, even in a season like this one where it looks pretty predictable, it usually veers way off course.

Let's begin the season with the Green Bay Packers in the top spot. They are my pick to win it all, so that's where they begin. They have Aaron Rodgers back and I think the defense will be much improved, which is why they open there.

A richer Rodgers – thanks to his new deal – will be a happy Rodgers and one who is still the best quarterback in the league. He seemed at peace this summer when I talked to him, almost giving off the impression that something special was coming.

The No. 2 team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, my pick to win the AFC. They are loaded across the board, and Blake Bortles is good enough, despite the critics' view, to get them to a Super Bowl.

After that, it's the New England Patriots in the third spot, followed by the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles. I have the Eagles in the fifth spot because of the early injury concerns, especially with quarterback Carson Wentz.

The bottom team for now is the Buffalo Bills, and I don't think it's close. Then again, who really knows?

So dive in and look around. But make sure you save this because it's bound to make me look moronic come January.