NFL Power Rankings: Patriots finish No. 1 after sixth Super Bowl title as Bill Belichick works his magic again

When the 2018 NFL season began, way back in September, I made a bad decision. I didn't pick the New England Patriots to win it all.

For years, my Super Bowl pick in the AFC has been the Patriots. Why? Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. Simple, really.

Yet back when the season started, I thought the Patriots were vulnerable. Age was creeping in and they didn't seem to have an over-abundance of talent. What I lost focus of in making the decision not to pick them was Belichick.

He proved with Sunday night's Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams that he is the best coach who ever did it. There is no argument anymore. He has six Super Bowl rings now with the Patriots, and he's won them in a variety of ways.

Yes, Brady's been around for them all, but Sunday night was different. It was Belichick's Mona Lisa, a coaching lesson that should be studied by all.

He took his normal tendencies on defense and threw them away in creating a plan to make a potent Rams offense look awful. We've seen this script before, when Belichick helped the New York Giants upset the Buffalo Bills and the K-Gun offense in Super Bowl XXV. We saw it again when this Pats dynasty started in 2002 with a Super Bowl victory over the Rams team with the Greatest Show on Turf offense.

And now comes this outstanding defensive performance, holding the Rams to three points and just two first downs in the first half. Credit should also go to defensive coordinator Brian Flores, now the new coach of the Miami Dolphins, but we all know Belichick's touch was all over the game plan.

The Patriots head to the offseason as an aging team with questions, but they will finish this season atop my Power Rankings. When the next batch of these rankings comes out in after free agency, we will see if they remain there.

I will give you a hint: It's likely. With Brady expected back and Belichick still coaching it up, there's no reason to move them. In my book, they're already my early Super Bowl pick for the AFC in 2019.