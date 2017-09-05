NFL Power Rankings: Patriots starting No. 1 is the only safe bet on this list

The first NFL Power Rankings of the season are always a print-and-save version, one bound to get plenty of laughs come January.

That's because as much as we think we have a grasp on the season, we usually don't. Surprises happen, good teams fail and bad teams aren't nearly as bad as we thought, and some even emerge as playoff teams.

That's the NFL way.

With one caveat: The New England Patriots are still the best team in the league.

The Patriots have the look of a team that is destined to repeat as Super Bowl winners. They are loaded on offense, even without Julian Edelman, who is lost for the year with a knee injury, and they still have Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Why wouldn't we pick them to repeat?

The only team in the AFC that has that look of a group that might keep them from winning it all is the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Brady is 10-2 against them in his career, and 3-0 in the playoffs. He has 29 touchdowns passes and three interceptions against the Steelers. He owns them.

That's why the Patriots open the season in the top spot of these Power Rankings. There aren't any real challengers in the AFC.

In the NFC, there are a lot of good teams, but I think the Green Bay Packers are the best right now, with the Atlanta Falcons right behind them.

I already picked a repeat of last year's championship games in both conferences: Packers-Falcons and Steelers-Patriots.

Yes, very chalky.

That's why I implore you to keep these rankings. There's always a team or two or three that make us all look foolish come January.

So print and save.