NFL Power Rankings: Big miss on Seahawks and preseason top 10 as Chiefs, Lions miss postseason
Pete Prisco shares his Power Rankings heading into Week 1 of the 2026 playoffs and mocks himself for some preseason misses
The final batch of power rankings from any season always end up making me look bad.
They are often a reminder that we might think we know how an NFL season will play out, but we really don't.
So with these last rankings, I always do a look back to my first rankings from the season. This year, like most, they make me look idiotic.
Consider:
- Of the 14 playoff teams, I had five in my top-10 to start the season. The five non-playoff teams to open in my top-10 were the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 3), Baltimore Ravens (No. 5), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 6), Detroit Lions (No. 7) and Washington Commanders (No. 8). Gross.
- The five playoff teams I did have in the top-10 to open were the Eagles (No. 1), Bills (No. 2), Packers, (No. 4), 49ers (No. 9) and the Broncos (No.10).
- The remaining playoff teams opened ranked this way: Rams (13), Texans (15), Chargers (16), Jaguars (17), Steelers (18), Bears (19), Seahawks (22) and Panthers (27).
The Seahawks are by far my biggest miss. They end up as the No. 1 seed in the NFC — and my final No. 1 team in the power rankings — and I had them at 22.
Maybe those Seahawks fans who get nasty with me are on to something. I was wrong.
The biggest fallers were the Chiefs and Commanders. The Chiefs went from No. 3 to open to No. 25, while the Commanders went from No. 8 to No. 27. Ouch.
For the most part, I got the bottom feeders right. The teams that opened near the bottom finished there, although the Jets were a lot worse than expected.
So as this season finishes up, and the Power Rankings come to a close for 2025, just remember that as usual picking the NFL season really is just a crapshoot.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Seahawks
|With that defense, they can certainly win it all. They physically beat teams up. But is the offense good enough?
|--
|14-3-0
|2
Patriots
|They head to the playoffs as one of the feel-good stories of the season. Mike Vrabel has done an amazing job in his first year.
|--
|14-3-0
|3
Jaguars
|This team's turnaround is incredible. Liam Coen has made Trevor Lawrence an MVP candidate. They will be a dangerous team in the playoffs.
|--
|13-4-0
|4
Broncos
|The defense is suffocating, but do they do enough on offense? As the top seed, it will be tough for visiting teams to win in Denver.
|--
|14-3-0
|5
Rams
|They can light it up on offense, but the defense has been a little leaky down the stretch. That could cost them in the playoffs.
|1
|12-5-0
|6
49ers
|Despite all the injuries, they are a playoff team. The offense came up short in the finale against Seattle, but the defense was better. That's big for the playoffs.
|1
|12-5-0
|7
Bears
|They lost two straight to close out the season, but still ended up as the second seed. The defense has been an issue and could be their undoing in the postseason.
|--
|11-6-0
|8
Texans
|They have won nine straight games behind the defense. That unit is dominant and can travel, which it will need to do in the playoffs.
|--
|12-5-0
|9
Bills
|They haven't really looked great this season, but we know they can turn it on in the playoffs with Josh Allen playing Superman. The defense has to be better in the postseason.
|--
|12-5-0
|10
Eagles
|They struggled on offense all season long, but the defense is one of the best. Can that formula get them to another Super Bowl? I doubt it. The offense has to be better.
|--
|11-6-0
|11
Chargers
|They have a defense that can win in the postseason and a quarterback who can make plays. But the offensive-line injuries might be too much to overcome.
|--
|11-6-0
|12
Packers
|The injury bug led to a four-game losing streak to close the season. But with Jordan Love back healthy, they will be a threat in the playoffs.
|--
|9-7-1
|13
Steelers
|The Steelers are playoff bound with Aaron Rodgers. So, in the end, Mike Tomlin and the front office got it right.
|1
|10-7-0
|14
Panthers
|They won the division, which is a nice accomplishment for this young team. The offense is too limited right now to do much more.
|1
|8-9-0
|15
Ravens
|They were one of the Super Bowl favorites heading into the season, yet they failed to make the playoffs. They have some issues to sort out with Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh.
|1
|8-9-0
|16
Lions
|Did their window close? I don't think so, but they need to be better on defense. The injuries did impact that unit but they need help up front for Aidan Hutchinson.
|1
|9-8-0
|17
Vikings
|If only they had good quarterback play. The defense was suffocating, but letting Sam Darnold go backfired on them.
|1
|9-8-0
|18
Buccaneers
|The injuries ravaged the roster, but the collapse was really bad. They never looked right after the first six games of the season.
|3
|8-9-0
|19
Cowboys
|They were fun to watch on offense, but the defense was the issue for much of the season. I would expect changes there.
|--
|7-9-1
|20
Bengals
|The team announced that Zac Taylor would be back. That means he's on notice for 2026 starting right now.
|--
|6-11-0
|21
Dolphins
|Did they do enough to keep Mike McDaniel around as coach? Or will the new general manager make that decision?
|--
|7-10-0
|22
Saints
|They have to be encouraged by the play down the stretch. Tyler Shough will be their quarterback next year to see if he's truly the long-term answer.
|--
|6-11-0
|23
Falcons
|General manager Terry Fontenot and coach Raheem Morris were let go, which means there will be total change coming. The roster does have some talent, but the quarterback picture is messy.
|--
|8-9-0
|24
Colts
|The injury to quarterback Daniel Jones derailed their season, yet they will run it back with the coach and general manager. Jones is a free agent, so they have a decision to make.
|--
|8-9-0
|25
Chiefs
|This season was an abject failure considering the preseason expectations. With Andy Reid coming back, the big question is when Patrick Mahomes (knee) will be healthy enough to play.
|--
|6-11-0
|26
Giants
|They have their quarterback in Jaxson Dart and they have players to build around. This is an attractive job for whoever gets it.
|1
|4-13-0
|27
Commanders
|They went from NFC title game to winning five games. That's a bad look and the roster has age in a lot of spots.
|1
|5-12-0
|28
Browns
|Kevin Stefanski is out as coach, as if he was the problem. The team just can't solve the quarterback position.
|--
|5-12-0
|29
Cardinals
|They need a new coach with Jonathan Gannon fired and they will need a new quarterback with Kyler Murray likely out the door. This job has issues for whoever takes over.
|--
|3-14-0
|30
Titans
|The roster isn't great, which will challenge the new coach. But they do have a quarterback in Cam Ward to build around.
|--
|3-14-0
|31
Jets
|They were awful in the final seven weeks, but it looks like Aaron Glenn will be back for Year 2. They have a lot of draft capital to try and fix things.
|--
|3-14-0
|32
Raiders
|Pete Carroll is out and they have the No. 1 pick in the draft. There are big changes coming - and they are needed in a big way.
|--
|3-14-0