The final batch of power rankings from any season always end up making me look bad.

They are often a reminder that we might think we know how an NFL season will play out, but we really don't.

So with these last rankings, I always do a look back to my first rankings from the season. This year, like most, they make me look idiotic.

Consider:

The Seahawks are by far my biggest miss. They end up as the No. 1 seed in the NFC — and my final No. 1 team in the power rankings — and I had them at 22.

Maybe those Seahawks fans who get nasty with me are on to something. I was wrong.

The biggest fallers were the Chiefs and Commanders. The Chiefs went from No. 3 to open to No. 25, while the Commanders went from No. 8 to No. 27. Ouch.

For the most part, I got the bottom feeders right. The teams that opened near the bottom finished there, although the Jets were a lot worse than expected.

So as this season finishes up, and the Power Rankings come to a close for 2025, just remember that as usual picking the NFL season really is just a crapshoot.