NFL Power Rankings: Super Bowl champion Eagles begin 2018 offseason on top

During their parade last week in Philadelphia, the Eagles coaches, players and executives all talked of how winning the Super Bowl this month wouldn't be a one-and-done type of thing,

They talked of getting used to playing in Super Bowls.

We know talk is cheap when it comes to this type of bravado, but the Eagles are positioned to be a top contender -- and maybe the favorite -- again next season.

How can they not be after winning a Super Bowl with backup quarterback Nick Foles? Yes, he was great in the postseason, but Carson Wentz will be the starter when he returns from his ACL, which will only strengthen this team. Wentz is, after all, better than Foles -- and please don't talk about a controversy. There is none.

The Eagles have a talented roster and a coach in Doug Pederson who plays to win and doesn't hold back, a fresh approach in a league full of coaches who don't.

That isn't to say they don't have issues. They have a first-round pick, but it's last in the round, and they don't have a pick in either the second or third round because of trades.

They are also up against it when it comes to the cap, which means key contributors like nickel corner Patrick Robinson could be gone.

So all that talk about a new norm of February football is nice and all, but, as the NFL has taught us, if you don't have Tom Brady it's a lot harder to make that a reality than just saying it.

But the Eagles beat Brady in Super Bowl LII to win their first in history, which is why they open the offseason atop my Power Rankings. The Patriots, despite the loss and the supposed turmoil inside the organization, open in the second spot.

There are a lot of questions for teams in my top-10, especially the most important question of all for the Jaguars (No. 4), Saints (No. 5) and Vikings (No. 7): Who plays quarterback?

It looks like Drew Brees will re-sign with the Saints, but you never know. The Jaguars are leaning toward bringing Blake Bortles back, but could they enter the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes? Minnesota's top-three quarterbacks are all free agents, led by Case Keenum, who led them to the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles, so they have to decide who their guy will be.

The offseason is upon us with the NFL scouting combine in two weeks, then free agency, followed by the draft and minicamps and OTAs. There is hope now for a lot of teams, but the Eagles head to the offseason thinking about a repeat with their talented roster, which is why they are looking down at the rest of the NFL.